Dave Edwards calls on Shrewsbury to be braver

A dejected Dave Edwards of Shrewsbury Town.

The Town midfielder marked his first League One start of the season on Saturday with a fine goal to extend Shrewsbury’s lead over Swindon to 3-1, but the Robins pegged their hosts back late on.

The former Wales international feels Sam Ricketts’ side were punished for dropping too deep in what the manager described as ‘over eagerness’ to secure a first home league win.

“We are all disappointed with the result, especially to concede late on like we did, especially leading twice by two goals, that’s something we really have to improve on,” Edwards said.

“There are not many times this year we’ve gone into those sorts of leads, so at that point we have to see it out. I think as a team we just got a bit anxious.

“As a team, we need to learn to kill teams off and go and get that fourth as we created opportunities to do that.”

Edwards missed the first two months of the season with a stress fracture of his ankle, but after 83 minutes in the FA Cup last weekend he managed the full game against Swindon.

The midfielder’s goal, his fifth since returning to Salop almost two years ago, was a superb first-time, left-footed finish into the top corner from outside the box.

But the strike came as scant consolation to the Pontesbury man, who called on the team to be braver.

“We need to do better and kill teams off, we’ve conceded three goals and it’s cost us,” Edwards continued.

“It’s a terrible run we’re on. I look at all of the (home) games and every single game I think we could’ve won or at least got points out of.

“We shouldn’t be relying on fine margins with the quality in the squad. We should see teams off and stamp our authority on it.