Shrewsbury Town 3 Swindon 3 - Report

Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-0. (AMA) Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0. (AMA) Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 2-0. (AMA) Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0. (AMA) Matthew Millar of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0. (AMA) Jonathan Grounds of Swindon Town and Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Matthew Smith of Swindon Town and Shilow Tracey of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Sam Ricketts’ side looked set for a first Montgomery Waters Meadow success of the League One campaign after goals from Aaron Pierre, Matt Millar and Dave Edwards.

But Swindon’s Matty Smith netted via a deflection in the 93rd minute after Shrewsbury, defending deep late on, could not clear their lines.

Joel Grant and Hallam Hope had earlier twice halved the home side’s two-goal lead after Millar and Edwards netted on their first league starts of the season.

But, ultimately, Town were agonizingly pegged back in the dying seconds and denied a third win in a week after victories in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Shrewsbury remain in the bottom four with pressure continuing to circle around the manager. Town, in 22nd, are now without a win in six home league games this term after twice being denied in added time in games.

Goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne had appeared to be a late hero after his superb 89th-minute save denied Smith but the same man profited from a telling deflection in the fourth minute of four added on to extend Salop’s home woes.

Town were provided with the significant pre-match boost of Shaun Whalley’s return from injury.

The influential winger, still such a key attacking in blue and amber, had missed six weeks with a calf injury.

His appearances against the Robins chalked up 198 outings in Shrewsbury colours, as a rare milestone looms.

Whalley was joined in Ricketts’ starting XI by Millar, Dave Edwards and Shilow Tracey, all three making their first league starts of the season.

A hamstring injury had hampered Millar’s arrival on English shores, but the wing-back netted while catching the eye against Crewe in midweek.

Edwards, who returned from a hairline fracture in his foot in the FA Cup last week, was picked in central midfield over Scott High and Brad Walker.

Tracey was rewarded for his fine hat-trick in the EFL Trophy in midweek with a first league start. The on-loan Tottenham flyer started in the left forward role of Shrews’ 3-4-3, in which Marc Pugh was centre-forward, with no natural striker selected.

Forwards Jason Cummings and Daniel Udoh made up an extremely attacking home substitutes bench.

Sheridan’s first Swindon side after his appointment was rubber-stamped on Friday featured former Shrewsbury midfielder Anthony Grant as captain.

Grant left Town under a cloud in January 2019, having previously been told to stay away from training by boss Ricketts. He was making his first appearance against Salop since helping the Robins to the League Two title last term.

Sheridan immediately put his stamp on the visitors’ line-up, taking regular No.1 Matej Kovar - on loan from Manchester United - out of the firing line for back-up Joe Fryer.

Swindon, formerly under Richie Wellens who left for League Two Salford at the start of the month, went into the clash having lost all four of their league games on the run this term.

In driving rain, the Robins were inches from a very early lead, in what would have been controversial circumstances.

Lone striker Hallam Hope clearly handled a high ball before finding Johnny Smith, whose fierce dipping drive from the right angle of the penalty box was a lick of pain over the crossbar.

But Ricketts’ side started well with Pugh surprisingly leading the line as an unorthodox ‘false nine’.

Pugh linked well with Millar and Daniels, the latter providing a dangerous overlap on the left and sending over a fine low cross that just got away from Millar at the back post.

Those waiting for Salop skipper Ollie Norburn to make his mark on Swindon counterpart had to wait just three minutes and 30 seconds for a foul.

But Ricketts would have been pleased with his side’s early tempo, with the front three busy and wing-backs proving effective.

And Shrews led after just 11 minutes following some quick-thinking and expert dead ball delivery.

Millar’s quick throw saw Whalley win a corner and the visitors never recovered. Charlie Daniels’ inswinger was a beauty and perfectly weighted to the back post, where Pierre met it with a towering lead and powerful header into the top corner.

Home boss Ricketts gave it an audible “get in” in the home dug out.

Swindon’s marking was invisible. Sheridan’s side looked shell-shocked and were fortunate not to be further behind seconds later as rookie keeper Fryer’s terrible ball out was seized upon by Pugh, who did not make the most of his time, dragging wide from just outside the Swindon box.

Pugh certainly made the most of his next involvement, doubling the hosts’ lead after just 16 minutes.

Again, a Daniels corner from the right caused mayhem, midfielder Grant just helping the Robins clear the box to the opposite flank.

But there was Pugh, who spun his defender well before delivering a peach of a cross left footed into the six yard box, begging for a telling touch.

And those pleas were answered by Millar, the rampaging Australian wing-back charged into the position and flung his powerful frame at the ball, sending a diving header crashing over the line.

It was the Aussie’s second converted diving header in a little over an hour of Salop action.

Ricketts, Dean Whitehead and Brian Jensen embraced as their side rejoiced over an early second, leaving Salop in the unfamiliar position of a healthy early home lead.

But Shrewsbury were very good value for their advantage. Only a loose Pierre touch handed Swindon a sighter at moving forward but Ro-Shaun Williams covered well.

The Robins’ nightmare defensive display threatened to unravel further as they appeared to ship a third after just 25 minutes.

A delightful cross from a deep right position from skipper Norburn was perfect for Tracey, who had escaped the visiting defenders to loop a central header over Fryer and in.

Shrewsbury’s joy for that moment was short-lived, as a raised assistant’s flag signalled offside and the goal was chalked off.

Swindon had been battered early on but tried to show signs of a fight-back as seasoned full-back Paul Caddis whipped a 30-yard free-kick just wide of Burgoyne’s right post.

Hope, Grant and Edwards collected quick free-kicks in a contest of plenty of stoppages. Swindon were encouraged by a couple of dead balls but Shrewsbury stood firm when questions were asked.

Smith was presented with another decent shooting opportunity after nice work from Hope but could only send a rising effort over the Shrewsbury crossbar.

Despite Swindon’s improvement, the hosts had looked like getting in at half-time with their two-goal buffer intact.

It wasn’t to be, as Swindon profited from their late first-half improvement. Shrewsbury gave their visitors a helping hand, with Pierre guilty of a sloppy mistake in helping Swindon back into the contest.

The loose header sent Joel Grant tearing into the box and the former Crewe, Wycombe and Plymouth attacker made no mistake, finishing under Burgoyne with aplomb after showing superb composure to turn past Ethan Ebanks-Landell and the retreating Pierre.

Swindon’s tails were up as the sides went in at the break in a contest where the next goal felt key. The visitors were backed by the wind behind them in the second period, although bright spots had begun to emerge, followed by a torrential downpour in the changing climate.

Ricketts was unhappy with elements of his side’s start to the second period, as Swindon were allowed space and time to press forward.

The home side sent a reminder of their quality as Daniels and Pugh almost combined to re-establish the two-goal lead.

Town’s full league debutant Tracey epitomised Shrews’ effort and energy with boundless commitment to the cause.

Swindon shanked some presentable openings behind Burgoyne’s goal and were made to pay by some deadly Shrewsbury accuracy.

Tracey charged down the right, his low cross was a little behind Pugh but dropped perfectly for Edwards on the edge of the box and the midfielder planted a superb first-time left footed strike with his instep high into the top corner beyond Fryer 10 minutes after the restart.

It was a beauty from the experienced midfielder on his return to league action. Edwards had netted the winner in Town’s only previous home league win of 2020.

It should’ve been job done and feet up for Town but Swindon, who sent big striker Brett Pitman on for the ineffective Jack Payne, were not quite done.

There appeared little sign of danger when Hope picked up the ball on the left corner of the penalty box, but the striker opened his body up and curled a sumptuous angled 20-yard finish into the far corner.

It was very much game back on as Swindon rushed to get play going. Pitmen over-cooked a simple pass that would have released Smith in the box as the visitors pushed for what had seemed an unlikely leveller.

As the entertaining contest passed the midway point of the second half the heavens opened further, torrential conditions greeting the players.

Swindon missed a great opportunity for a crushing equaliser as Smith neglected to send a first-time cross the way of the unmarked Pitman in the box.

The Robins pushed as conditions worsened. Joel Grant was skilful down the left, wriggling past two before midfield colleague Matty Smith whipped a low strike a couple of agonizing yards wide of the near post.

Shrewsbury tired and much of the final 10 minutes was attack versus defence, with Swindon probing and asking questions of a deep Salop backline.

Crosses were half-cleared, one dropped the way of Matty Smith who worked a yard before his low deflective drive was gathered by Burgoyne.

Ricketts sent on Udoh and Scott High to inject some energy and running power into his troops.

Burgoyne looked like making himself the hero late on, a stunning point-blank save, spreading himself to keep out Matty Smith’s prodded effort from just six yards after a move down the left.

Four minutes were added and the pressure proved too much for Shrewsbury, who just could not clear their lines and Smith waited for his moment on the edge of the box, were a low drive looped up off a tiring blue and amber body and beyond Burgoyne into the top corner.

Ricketts booted an unsuspecting water bottle as more late Meadow drama this time condemned Shrewsbury after the recent Burton joy. For Ricketts and Salop the search for home league comforts goes on.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-3):

Burgoyne; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Millar (Walker, 59), Norburn ©, Edwards, C Daniels; Whalley (High, 87), Tracey (Udoh, 83), Pugh.

Subs not used: Iliev (gk), J Daniels, Barnett, Cummings.

Swindon Town (4-2-3-1):

Fryer; Caddis, Grounds, Odimayo, Hunt; Smith, Grant ©; Grant, Payne (Pitman, 58), Smith; Hope.

Subs not used: Kovar (gk), Baudry, Stevens, Curran, Haines, Broadbent.

Referee: Sam Allison