Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town over-eager for first home win

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Matty Smith's deflected effort in the fourth minute of added time means Shrewsbury remain 22nd and without a home League One win in six games this term.

Salop twice sacrificed a two-goal lead in the clash between the two sides near the foot of the third tier, which ended 3-3 after more late drama.

Aaron Pierre and Matt Millar netted inside 15 minutes as Town flew out the traps but Joel Grant pulled one back before half-time.

A stunner from Dave Edwards re-established the two-goal margin around the hour but the Robins, being managed by John Sheridan for the first time, pulled one back immediately through Hallam Hope.

And Ricketts' men fell deep in torrential conditions late on and were eventually punished via a deflection.

The manager said: "It's bitterly disappointing to not come away with three points.

"You can argue the last goal should be our throw-in, little things like that are hurting us at the moment.

"But we're at that stage where it's a little bit of eagerness to get over the winning line.

"You sink a little deeper, invite pressure on, which is disappointing but it's just the eagerness to take the three points.

"It's getting into the routine. We had really good breakaways to score a fourth and fifth goal which kills the game but we sunk in and were punished."

Salop failed to build on momentum of two cup victories and the last-gasp drama against Burton last time out.

They were boosted by the welcome return to fitness of Edwards, Millar and Shaun Whalley, but unable to see a vital three points over the line.

"We've won games, we've won five games this year - it's not that we haven't been winning - but it's more the three points, that's what everyone is eager for," Ricketts added.

"Not desperation, but wanting to see the game out. If we see that out the next is more relaxed to see out and so on.

"There were good bits, good to score three goals, definitely disappointing to score three, but ultimately that bit of belief to see it out and not sink back.

"It's an easy thing when you are in front, you take a step back thinking you're safe and secure but taking a step forward is the better form of defence.

"It was a good save by Harry (Burgoyne, late on) and you're thinking 'is that the save that gets us the three points?' but we've drawn again when we wanted the three points."

Ricketts said of his side going forward: "(We scored) good goals, Pierre off a corner and Matty Millar with two in a week, that was good.

"Dave Edwards scored with a great third. We had great opportunities for four and five to see it out, Shaun Whalley had one, Dan Udoh and Pughy breaking a couple of times.