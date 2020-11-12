Shrewsbury Town awarded cash boost with FA Cup tie against Oxford City selected for broadcast

Shrewsbury Town reached the second round by winning at Cambridge (AMA)

The Montgomery Waters Meadow fixture against the National League South visitors has been moved to Sunday, November 29 (1.30pm kick-off).

The tie, with a place in the potentially lucrative third round at stake, will be broadcast via a live single camera on the broadcaster's online and app platforms.

And the coverage is worth a welcome £37,500 per club, with £25,500 on offer for the winners of the second round tie, which will be played to a completion on the day with extra time and penalties if required.

Sam Ricketts' side reached the second round after winning at League Two Cambridge, pocketing more than £15,000 prize money. Oxford City dramatically saw off Salop's League One rivals Northampton Town to equal their best run in the competition.