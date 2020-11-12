Sam Ricketts: Injuries taking Shrewsbury to limit

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

New regulations, brought in for this season to help league clubs cope in the wake of the pandemic, state a maximum of 22 players aged over 21 – including a minimum of eight ‘homegrown’ players – can be registered for league action this season.

Town duo Sean Goss and Donald Love were omitted and have played no part in league action since the registration deadline, though the duo did feature in EFL Trophy action at Crewe this week.

Ricketts has been without the likes of Rekeil Pyke and Matija Sarkic due to injury for an extended period and feels Town are restricted due to being unable to replace injury absentees in the league squad.

“We’re just really hampered – we’ve got players out injured for a long time and they take up spots in your squad which otherwise shouldn’t do so,” Ricketts said. “

That means we’ve had to bring others in. We’re restricted there, so minutes are hard to come by.”

Ricketts praised Goss’ professionalism as the out-of-favour midfielder came in from the cold to feature in the cups this week