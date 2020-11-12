Sam Ricketts: Injuries taking Shrewsbury to limit

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Manager Sam Ricketts feels Shrewsbury Town have been left hampered by long-term injuries under new squad limit rules this season.

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

New regulations, brought in for this season to help league clubs cope in the wake of the pandemic, state a maximum of 22 players aged over 21 – including a minimum of eight ‘homegrown’ players – can be registered for league action this season.

Town duo Sean Goss and Donald Love were omitted and have played no part in league action since the registration deadline, though the duo did feature in EFL Trophy action at Crewe this week.

Ricketts has been without the likes of Rekeil Pyke and Matija Sarkic due to injury for an extended period and feels Town are restricted due to being unable to replace injury absentees in the league squad.

“We’re just really hampered – we’ve got players out injured for a long time and they take up spots in your squad which otherwise shouldn’t do so,” Ricketts said. “

That means we’ve had to bring others in. We’re restricted there, so minutes are hard to come by.”

Ricketts praised Goss’ professionalism as the out-of-favour midfielder came in from the cold to feature in the cups this week

. Ricketts added: “Gossy has been excellent. He’s been very, very professional and a credit to himself. I can’t fault the players, that’s the same as those on the pitch. I’m happy to be able to use and play them.”

Sport
Football
Shrewsbury Town FC
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News