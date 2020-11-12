Salop social: Cup cash, Cup memories and a flying start for Town’s women

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Nathan Rowden

I’m a bit old fashioned in that I still really enjoy the FA Cup.

Admittedly, it was hard to get too excited for the first round this season – firstly because we can’t actually be there and secondly Town’s league form up to now has been pretty pitiful.

However, this season the FA Cup has extra incentive and extra importance.

For beating Cambridge on Saturday the club will have pocketed £16,972, and if they go on to beat Oxford City at the end of November there will be a £25,500 reward. In the context of the current situation with Covid, that is a huge sum of money. While survival in League One must be a priority this season, a run in the FA Cup would certainly come in handy and ease just some of the financial pressures on the club while fans continue to be kept out of grounds.

Chris Hudson

Nine goals in two games this past week – six of them for Shrewsbury in two cup victories.

The cups have been good to Ricketts ever since he arrived at the Meadow almost two years ago.

It’s a record that should not be sniffed at. Managers may be judged by what they do in the league, but it is often success in the cup that lingers longest in the memory of fans.

Certainly, as I reflect on my 30 years of following Shrewsbury all across the country, some of the games that live most vividly in my mind were in the knockout competitions.

The famous win over Everton in 2003, of course. But also beating Watford and Wimbledon in 1991; defeating Southampton in 1993; taking the lead at Arsenal in 2011; a heroic defeat to Chelsea in 2014.

These are games I’ll never forget. Ricketts has added a few more to the collection – and there may yet be more to come this season.

Steve Jones

It’s been a good start to the season, wouldn’t you agree?

Oh, sorry, did you think I was talking about the men’s team?

Credit where it’s due, Shrewsbury Town Women are having a decent season.

Unfortunately, lockdown means things are paused for now. Hopefully not for long.