Sam Ricketts: Referees need accountability

The Town boss, who takes his side to League Two Cambridge today in a bid to avoid an unwanted early FA Cup exit, feels his side have been on the rough end of some big calls this term.

And Ricketts revealed he has received messages of apology from officials who have got key decisions wrong.

A Leon Clarke opener in the midweek October 1-0 home defeat to Bristol Rovers was incorrectly flagged offside, while one of Rochdale’s goals in their 2-1 win at Montgomery Waters Meadow later that month should have been chalked off for offside, according to Ricketts.

“We’ve had bad luck with referees. It doesn’t help anyone, but when you get letters apologising for bad decisions which swing games,” said Ricketts. “Goals disallowed for us, offsides which aren’t, goals given to the opposition which shouldn’t be.

“In every game at this level, if you score the first goal you’ve got a much better chance of winning the game.

“And we’ve been denied that a couple of times. You have to keep going and doing the best you can do with what you have available.”

Ricketts did admit that his side got the rub of the green ‘for the first time this season’ with the dramatic late Daniel Udoh leveller against Burton in midweek, which came from a corner that should not have been awarded, leading to angry reactions from the Brewers.

The boss has been unhappy with his side not being awarded a penalty on several occasions, including at AFC Wimbledon, their one league win this season.

And the Welshman, who played for AFC Telford and Wolves, wants more accountability for officials, rather than apologies.

“It’s about getting it right in the first place. I can see straight away after the game whether something is onside or offside,” Ricketts continued.

“You just want a little bit more accountability. Rather than us going ‘look at these three, four or five decisions that go against us’ to which they come back and say ‘yes, you’re right, apologies about that’.

“Maybe (we need) a little bit more accountability there because if we win those home games it changes our season. It changes the perception of what’s going on here from supporters and outside, which I fully understand.

“The first goal changes the game and we did but it gets ruled out offside. If we win the game it changes the atmosphere and people say ‘70 per cent possession, 19 shots and winning the game – we’re a good side.’ It breeds confidence with players and supporters. We need those decisions to go for us.

“Maybe it wasn’t a corner late on, that we scored from on Tuesday night but it’s the first time we’ve had something go our way all season.”