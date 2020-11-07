FA Cup: Cambridge 0 Shrewsbury 2 - Report

Hiram Boateng of Cambridge United and Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town (AMA) Ollie Norburn of Shrewsbury Town and Idris El Mizouni of Cambridge United (AMA) Scott High of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Iredale of Cambridge United (AMA) Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town and Hiram Boateng of Cambridge United (AMA) Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA) Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

A first win at Cambridge United’s Abbey Stadium since October 1974 and only a second in Town’s history means Sam Ricketts’ men look set for another run in the competition.

The welcome 2-0 victory and clean sheet comes after a run of four defeats and a draw in League One as Shrewsbury professionally dealt with the League Two high-flyers, backing up Daniel Udoh’s crucial late show against Burton.

Both goals arrived in the second period and from range, former Bournemouth left-back Daniels opened his Town account with a first goal in almost two years with a fine low strike after a sloppy U’s pass just two minutes after the break

Cambridge, who were without feared goalscoring forward duo, offered little in response after an even first period. But the welcome £16,972 prize money was heading the way of Montgomery Waters Meadow as midfielder Walker fired a stunning late rocket into the top corner from all of 30 yards.

There was a welcome return from injury for Dave Edwards, who played most of the 90 minutes after two months out injured, as Town returned to winning ways with a clean sheet to boot.

They had Harry Burgoyne to thank for the shutout, the Ludlow-born shot-stopper making a brilliantly instinctive first-half stop to ensure the U’s did not edge ahead.

Attention turns to Monday evening’s second round draw, with Shrewsbury looking to recreate the memories of recent runs to the fourth round under Ricketts - albeit with the sad lack of supporters - before a trip to Crewe in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, followed by an important bid to return to winning ways in the league against strugglers Swindon next weekend.

Ricketts matchday squad at Abbey Stadium threw up a couple of surprises, notably the return of Edwards from injury to midfield.

Edwards, 34, had not played since featuring at Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup in the first game of the season, missing two months since with a stress fracture of the ankle.

There were further boosts in the shape of Shaun Whalley, who took his place on the bench, his first action in more than a month after a calf injury sustained against Gillingham.

Matt Millar recovered from a hamstring strain for a place on the bench, where he was joined by goalkeeper Deyan Iliev, who has also been out injured.

There was a surprising spot on the bench for midfielder Sean Goss, who did not emerge to play his first minutes of the season having been out of favour.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell was left out of the starting XI, with midfielder Walker taking his place in the heart of defence.

There was a recall for Josh Daniels, who netted in Cambridgeshire in the thumping at Peterborough seven days earlier. Marc Pugh started on the other flank after two assists in two games.

Pugh and Aaron Pierre made their 50th appearance for Shrewsbury.

The bigger surprises came in the home starting line-up, where there were no places for deadly duo Paul Mullin and Joe Ironside.

The latter, who has six goals in eight this term, was missing through a knock while it was believed that goalscoring sensation Mullin, who has 13 goals in just 14 games this season - including only 11 starts - was rested and left out of the squad completely.

Former Premier League schemer Wes Hoolahan was also only a substitute for Mark Bonner’s side, who are second in League Two after a very impressive start to the campaign.

There was no place between the sticks in former academy coach Bonner’s side for Shropshire-born goalkeeper Callum Burton, who has previously been the cup goalkeeper for the U’s this term.

The home side had exited the competition at this stage in the previous two seasons, but boss Bonner’s selection seemed to suggest that more than half-an-eye was on league action.

Shrewsbury had not fallen at round one since 2013/14. Were supporters permitted entry, memories would’ve slipped back to that fateful day in nearby Histon under Chic Bates 16 years ago.

After a minute’s remembrance was immaculately observed by those fortunate enough to be inside the Abbey, the visitors almost made their presence count inside a minute.

Just 45 seconds had passed when Edwards won the ball for C Daniels. The left wing-back’s cross was recycled by Scott High on the opposite flank, before a U’s header dropped the way of Pugh who, from the edge of the box, whistled a superb acrobatic strike inches over the crossbar. The fine effort may have skimmed the woodwork on its way over.

It quickly became apparent that Town were operating with a central back three of Ro-Shaun Williams, Pierre and Walker in a 4-3-3 with High and C Daniels as wing-backs.

Shrewsbury were sharp in the wide positions in the early exchanges, High and Josh Daniels in particular attacked with energy and vigour.

The U’s offered little for Salop to be concerned about early on, but Shrews were happy for the referee’s whistle as Knibbs looked to have robbed Williams to go through on goal.

The game flitted into a settled pattern. There was an energy to both sides but little opportunity for either side to deliver a blow in the final third.

Town stopper Williams had started the game well and made an important block from Knibbs after Walker’s poor ball out of defence.

The League Two side turned the screw around the midway point of the first period and would have led but for some Burgoyne brilliance.

The former Wolves keeper was at his very best with lightning reactions to somehow divert a close-range header from Robbie Cundy on to the crossbar and over with his outstretched leg.

It was a stunning reaction save to keep his side in it. But Town were doing little to protect their busy keeper.

Another sloppy Walker pass was almost punished. Ipswich loan attacker Idris El Mizouni charged towards the edge of the box and sent a low daisy-cutter a fraction wide via Burgoyne’s fingertips.

Ricketts’ side were struggling from U’s corners. Another delivery from the Cambridge left was flicked by Edwards and diverted narrowly wide by a Cambridge body. Burgoyne called for the troops to be more decisive in their defending.

Town did muster a couple of efforts in response, as High reacted at the back post to a deep Pugh cross, but his effort was tame at keeper Dimitar Mitov. Josh Daniels skewed a 20-yard strike wide at the near post after a neat interchange moments later.

Shrewsbury’s clearest sight of goal since the first minute came in the 41st. Good pressing from skipper Ollie Norburn caught some casual U’s play, before Udoh fed Pugh in the box and his decent strike on the turn was well palmed away by Mitov.

And Salop were inches from leading on the stroke of half-time. Charlie Daniels broke well down the left and his low cross looked perfect for Pugh to convert at the far post, but a prone U’s defender somehow squirmed the ball behind almost off his own goalline.

Shrewsbury ended the first half well but began the second half even better.

Cambridge shot themselves in the foot. A hospital pass across the midfield from Adam May was well intercepted by Town left-back Daniels and the former Cherry took his chance.

Daniels stormed forward 10 yards before unleashing a crisply-struck low strike from 22 yards that flew into the far bottom right corner.

The 34-year-old celebrated his first Shrewsbury goal, and his first since for Bournemouth against Chelsea in January 2019, with real meaning.

Salop heads lifted and U’s shoulders briefly slumped. The visitors attacked well as C Daniels saw a strike blocked before heading a cross down for former Cherries team-mate Pugh, whose effort on the turn was also blocked.

A succession of corners for either side saw Burgoyne tip over before a C Daniels delivery crossed the six yard box begging for a touch.

Tireless frontman Udoh was almost rewarded for his selfless running by taking a glorious touch out of the air from a high ball but could only lift a shot from a tight angle into the near side netting.

The hosts knocked on the door after the hour mark. Busy winger Luke Hannant first saw a dangerous low cross-shot shovelled away by Burgoyne with Knibbs loitering.

From a half-cleared set-piece shortly after, Hannant’s swerving 25-yard half-volley was parried away.

Town worked well on the counter on a couple of occasions, with Udoh combining well with Daniels. Williams, one of Shrews’ three-man defence, marshalled the backline well.

The U’s turned to their experienced talisman, 38-year-old Hoolahan, with his 43 Republic of Ireland caps, from the bench, while Ricketts opted for the fresh legs of Ryan Barnett.

There was little in the contest as it entered its final 20 minutes. U’s chief Bonner opted for a double attacking change in a bid to spur his side into life, as Shrewsbury had the hosts at arm’s length since the opener.

Hannant, who had been the U’s most dangerous player of the second period and his fierce drive from 25 yards rose just too high and flew a couple of yards over.

The tie was over as a contest as the visitors made one of their many counters pay.

Udoh won the ball and broke forward well before teeing up Walker, who had shuffled forward into midfield with the late changes, and the former Wrexham man thumped a rocket well out of Mitov’s reach and perfectly into the top left corner to memorably seal a first win at Abbey Stadium in 14 attempts.

Teams

Cambridge United (4-4-1-1): Mitov; Knoyle, Taylor ©, Cundy, Dunk; Hannant, May (Hoolahan, 67), Boateng, Iredale (Davies, 76); El Mizouni (Knowles, 76); Knibbs.

Subs not used: Burton (gk), Darling, Dallas.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-3): Burgoyne; Williams, Walker, Pierre; High; Norburn ©, Edwards (Ebanks-Landell, 82), C Daniels; J Daniels (Barnett, 69), Udoh, Pugh (Millar, 90+1).

Subs not used: Iliev (gk), Millar, Goss, Whalley, Cummings.

Referee: Peter Wright