Jason Cummings determined to hit top Shrewsbury form

Jason Cummings (AMA)

The lively Scot, 25, was the Cup king in Shropshire last season as his remarkable double against European champions Liverpool back in January forced a fourth round Anfield replay.

Sam Ricketts’ struggling side begin their journey in the competition this season at League Two high-flyers Cambridge United tomorrow.

The striker, whose three goals this season have come in cup competitions, is without a league goal this term, having played on the right of a front three.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot more to give. I’ve not given my full potential this season and I’m not sure why that is to be honest,” said Cummings, who hit 100 career goals when he netted in the EFL Trophy last month.

“I’ve tried my best and worked hard in pre-season. I just feel like it’s taken a while for us to click, especially in the league, we’ve not picked up the points.

“We’ve had a few good performances along the way but it’s the points that matter and we’re sitting in a poor position.

"It’s something we’re confident is going to change. We’re doing what we’re doing, working hard every day and I personally just want to score more goals. I’ve not scored enough goals.

“I’m happy helping the team. The first thing I want is us to get three points and climb the table but on the other hand I want to do more for the boys.”

Cummings added: “I want to help the manager, he’s been brilliant, especially with me, he’s helped me a lot and we get on really well.

“We want to do it for the club, the manager, the players, ourselves. After a few bad results It’s myself I feel like I’ve let down as well.

“It’s more collectively, everybody we want to try to help. I’m due a goal!”

Cummings said of Town’s poor start to the campaign: “Our main concentration is the league, we’ve not started the best and need to get points on the board and start climbing the table.

“I think it’s quite refreshing we can go into the Cup, focus on that a bit and try to get a run in the Cup.

“Everyone always talks about the glamour ties later in the rounds but you’ve got to come up against a few sticky opposition early doors.

“Sometimes they are the hardest games of your season, when you go away to the likes of your Cambridges, where it’ll be really tough for us.