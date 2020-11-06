Cambridge vs Shrewsbury - Match preview

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The Welshman is in critical need of arresting form that has seen Town slide down the League One table, but this weekend turns his focus to the FA Cup, where his record reads far better, writes Lewis Cox.

The Town chief remains under pressure to improve results after a Daniel Udoh equaliser deep into stoppage time rescued an important point against Burton in League One on Tuesday night.

That late show ensured Shrewsbury did not extend their losing streak to five and break an unwanted 10-year record – and the club now park the league for a few days as attention turns to Cup action.

Ricketts has overseen 11 games in the competition in charge of Shrewsbury, losing fourth round replays to Premier League opposition Wolves and Liverpool (he arrived after Town’s caretaker team had progressed through rounds one and two in 2018/19).

And as the famous old competition comes back around in the truncated, pandemic-hit current campaign, Shrewsbury prepare to set off for Cambridgeshire for the second time in seven days, with high-flying League Two outfit Cambridge United the hosts.

The Town chief knows significantly better is required this time around, after a late collapse saw 10-man Shrews walloped by Peterborough United last weekend.

That was a fourth defeat on the spin. The run of reverses was ended with the late show against fellow strugglers Burton in midweek, but Ricketts is still under fire from a section of disappointed Town fans.

He said: “I understand people’s frustration. My job is to try to be a bit more pragmatic. I go through it and know the circumstance of everything and why certain things happen.

“If you’re playing in games where you are having 19 or 20 shots and not scoring it doesn’t mean you are doing a lot wrong. You need to put the ball in the net.

“You must understand what’s very good, what’s working, and what’s not.

“You look over the 10 games...there isn’t a huge lot wrong. We have to turn the tight games in our favour. We haven’t been beat 2-0, 3-0, 4-0 and not been in games at all. It’s a different circumstance if you are losing twos, threes and fours regularly.”

Ricketts added: “I think you just have to understand the restraints of what you are working with.

“Everyone at the club is doing the best they can do, whether that be myself, the coaching staff, the players, there’s certainly no lack of effort.

“We have been hugely unfortunate at the start of this season. From the team that started we’re probably missing four or five starters.”

The Town boss has been hampered by a dramatic injury list currently standing at 10 – but could be boosted by the possible return of two players at the U’s tomorrow.

Australian right-back Matt Millar, who has played just 10 minutes in the EFL Trophy since joining on loan from Newcastle Jets, has been missing with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Dave Edwards has been sidelined with a stress fracture of the foot for around two months.

But both played some part in training yesterday and a decision will be made on their involvement tomorrow. Ricketts said many of Town’s other absentees are still four to six weeks away from a return.

Hosts Cambridge sit second in League Two under ex-academy coach Mark Bonner having lost just twice in 11 games and include in-form striker Paul Mullin, netting 13 times in 14 games.

Ricketts said: “All runs start with games that aren’t glamour ties of the FA Cup but the journey begins and these are games you need to win to play against Premier League sides.”