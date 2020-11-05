Shrewsbury Town to assess duo in training ahead of Cambridge United FA Cup tie

Matt Millar made his brief Shrewsbury debut in the EFL Trophy last month (AMA)

Australian right-back Millar, 24, has played just 10 minutes of EFL Trophy action since checking in on loan from A-League outfit Newcastle Jets in October.

His arrival at Montgomery Waters Meadow has been plagued by a hamstring injury that has seen him sidelined since that brief debut.

But Millar and midfielder Edwards are two of Sam Ricketts' 10-strong injury list who could be nearing an important return to action.

Edwards, 34, started Town's first game of the campaign, the 4-3 EFL Cup defeat at Middlesbrough, but has not played since due to a stress fracture of the ankle.

The pair will take part in some training at Sundorne Castle today before a decision is made over whether they can add depth to the squad for Saturday's FA Cup first round tie at League Two high-flyers Cambridge United.

"We're going to go out and do some training today to see if any of the lads come through that and if they are capable of playing (Saturday) any time at all," said Ricketts, who had Daniel Udoh rescue a priceless point against Burton on Tuesday.

"They haven't been playing so aren't ready to start of play 90 minutes but we might have some back in and around the squad if not Saturday then ideally next week, which will be a big thing."

Millar's impending return is a boost to Ricketts after fellow loan right-back Marlon Fossey joined the ever-growing absentee list by limping out of Tuesday's contest with the Brewers.

The American youth international, on loan from Fulham, left the Meadow on crutches and in a knee break and Ricketts revealed he will see a specialist to determine the outcome of the problem in the next 48 hours.

"It's not looking great, he's potentially seeing a specialist later today or certainly in the next couple of days to assess that," the boss added.

"Early signs aren't great, not really really bad, but certainly not great."

Shrewsbury remain without two injured loan goalkeepers in Matija Sarkic and Deyan Iliev.

Also out injured and not ready to return are Scott Golbourne, Ryan Sears, Shaun Whalley, Rekeil Pyke and Leon Clarke.

Midfielder Josh Vela will serve the second of his three-match ban for the straight red card picked up in the league hammering at Peterborough last weekend.