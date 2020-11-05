Shrewsbury skipper Ollie Norburn issues rallying cry

Ollie Norburn of Shrewsbury Town and Steven Lawless of Burton Albion (AMA)

Town were able to halt a desperate run of four defeats with a controversial 99th-minute equaliser against beleaguered Burton on Tuesday night.

It is thought the Shrews chief was facing increased pressure after a tough run of results but is understood the club remain in support of the boss.

And Norburn said: “One thing I would say is every single person in that dressing room is fighting for each other.

“We’re aware that the run of games we’ve lost hasn’t been good enough and we want to put that right.

“Every person in there is together. That’s including the staff. Everyone’s behind the manager and we’re fighting for one another.

“We don’t want to be in a position where we’re losing games. At the end of the day, it’s down to us to put things right. Obviously we’d have liked three points but hopefully it’s the start of a little turnaround.

“We’ve got the FA Cup on Saturday and back to the league against Swindon which is another massive game so early in the season, I’d call it a six-pointer.”

The Town skipper understands frustration from the Town fanbase in relation to recent results but believes performances have highlighted the team are not far away from turning it around.

It is believed the Shrews dressing room remain fully behind and in support of the boss as he attempts to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Norburn added: “Him and Deano (Whitehead, assistant) have had great careers and are good coaches, their knowledge of the game’s great.

“The fans have a right to be on our cases. They want the team to win, just like I’m a Man United fan and I want United to win.

“They can voice their opinion. Me, as a player and captain, I try to ignore the negativity, but I always stand up to be counted.

“I agree results haven’t been good, but disagree with a slight few things about performances and effort because every single person in that dressing room is together and fighting.

“A lack of effort is not the case. We’re all fighting for each other and the gaffer.”

Shrewsbury turn their attention to the FA Cup and a first round tie at League Two high-flyers Cambridge United on Saturday, before a trip to league rivals Crewe Alexandra in an EFL Trophy group dead-rubber next Tuesday, with both sides already qualified.

n Shrewsbury Town crashed out of the FA Youth Cup in the first round with a 4-0 loss at home to Walsall.

The visitors made the perfect start through Jayden Campbell, who hooked in his effort within the first five minutes.