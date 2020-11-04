Sam Ricketts explains thinking for Aaron Pierre attacking switch and Shrewsbury Town 3-5-2 reshuffle

Aaron Pierre was shifted up front as Shrewsbury Town desperately hunted an equaliser against struggling Burton Albion (AMA)

Pierre moved into an unrecognised centre-forward role shortly after Kane Hemmings’ goal just before the hour mark for the Brewers.

He was supported by Town’s front two of Daniel Udoh and Jason Cummings, whom Ricketts felt were unable to win physical 50-50 battles in what had become a ‘second ball game’.

Pierre played a big part in hauling Town level with a dramatic equaliser. His header was expertly saved by Kieran O'Hara in the build-up to Udoh's dramatic stoppage time impact.

Asked on the tactical reshuffle, Ricketts said: “It was a little bit more than that (putting himself about).

“The way the game was going, we weren’t really ever going to be able to dominate possession to 60 or 70 per cent like we have done at home.

“It was becoming a second ball game, and without Clarkey and Riki (we were struggling) – not that they are target men, they are just able to compete for the first ball.

“Dan was competing ever so well, we just couldn’t affect the first ball well enough, so it just made sense for me to use Pierre for that and you could see straight away, as soon as he went up there I think Jason had two or three shots within 90 seconds.

“I think Pierre was through one on one and Jason nicked the ball off him, they’re still arguing about it after the game which I’m pleased about because there’s real desire in the group to do well.

“It was the the way the game was panning out and it made sense. I think if I don’t make that change and put Pierre there I’m not sure we get that goal.

“We’ve got players playing everywhere due to injuries and lack of numbers but the spirit is second to none.”

Ricketts had started the critical game at the wrong end of the table in the more familiar 3-5-2 system utilised for much of his tenure prior to the current season, in which Town have lined up in a 4-3-3.

The boss said afterwards he had reverted to the system to make his side ‘more solid’.

Town finished the League One bottom four clash against the Brewers with numerous players fielded out of position. Shrewsbury’s lengthy injury list stood at 10 players going into the contest, with Marlon Fossey limping off shortly after half-time with what looks like a worrying knee injury.

Centre-back Ro-Shaun Williams was initially shuffled into right wing-back to replace Fossey, with midfielder Brad Walker sent on as one of three centre-halves.

After Hemmings broke the deadlock, leaving Salop and Ricketts in hot water, Pierre was sent into attack, meaning Williams shuffled into right-back as Town pressed for an equaliser in a 4-3-3.

The boss is confident that, with key players soon back fit and available, Town can halt the slump. He added on the system change: “I just wanted to make us a little bit more solid.

“And it’s again with personnel, we’re missing a front three of Riki (Pyke), Clarkey and Shaun Whalley.

“Put that into this team, and on top of those we’re missing four or five starters, put that into this team and we revert to a team that I fancy against anyone.

“So I have to go through a period where we may have to change our style a bit game by game depending on who’s available.