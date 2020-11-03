Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts: Never stop fighting

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town welcome fellow League One bottom four side Burton Albion to Montgomery Waters Meadow (6pm) with a need to respond from a heavy 5-1 reverse at Peterborough United.

And the Shrews boss, whose side have lost four on the spin, says there is no time for moping around.

“We all make mistakes, everyone makes mistakes in every walk of life,” Ricketts said.

“I can’t do anything more than prepare the players. They have to continue giving everything then if they make a mistake it happens.

“We have to get over that and go again and again. Never ever feel sorry for yourself, a footballer or anyone in life. As soon as you do that you’re looking round for excuses as to why you weren’t successful.

“Today is a fresh day, you go again, take things into your own hands, and go again.

“Those people will get it right and get more right than wrong.”

Town, in 22nd, welcome the 23rd-placed Brewers who have also won just once in the league so far and sit on six points.

“(A win) would be very much welcome and received,” the boss added.

“We have to knuckle down and get some results and points. We are better than we are showing but we have to show that because it’s the only way it turns round.”

The Town boss said there are ‘no issues’ with his role in charge in regards to the tough run of form.

“I think that’s pushing it there, to be fair,” Ricketts said when asked if there had been correspondence with the club’s board about recent results.

“I speak to the people who run the club a lot and I am close to them so there is no issues there.”