Shrewsbury Town 1 Rochdale 2 - Report and pictures

Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town on his debut and Alex Newby of Rochdale. (AMA) Eoghan O'Connell of Rochdale and Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Dan Udoh and Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town challenge Jimmy Keohane of Rochdale. (AMA) Aaron Morley of Rochdale and Leon Clarke of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Marlon Fossey of Shrewsbury Town and Oliver Rathbone of Rochdale. (AMA) Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2. (AMA) Charlie Daniels of Shrewsbury Town and Matthew Lund of Rochdale. (AMA)

Visitors Rochdale were this time the beneficiaries of another underwhelming home display at an empty Meadow, sealing a 2-1 victory thanks to two first-half goals.

Defender Aaron Pierre headed home in the dying moments of the first half to give Sam Ricketts’ side hope heading into the second period but Town did not do enough to force an equaliser.

It was yet more frustration for the Shrewsbury chief, hot on the heels of the 1-0 home reverse to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

While Town were lively as an attacking force against the Gas, they forced precious few chances of note to net the crucial equaliser - debutant Charlie Daniels, the former Bournemouth left-back signed 24 hours earlier, was one of few positives.

But, for boss Ricketts, it remains just a solitary point from four home league games this season and just one Meadow victory in the entirety of 2020.

Shrewsbury find themselves down in 20th after seven games of the new season. A sole win coming at AFC Wimbledon last weekend. Rochdale, by contrast, climb to 15th after back-to-back wins on the road.

The home side’s defence was found wanting as goals from Oliver Rathbone and Alex Newby had Salop two down inside 36 minutes and Town did not do enough as an attacking force to recover.

Shrews’ best chances of the second period came through Marlon Fossey’s header superbly saved, with eight minutes left, and Ro-Shaun Williams’ wild strike from a corner deep into eight minutes added on.

Ricketts is left with plenty to ponder as Town’s uninspiring start to the campaign continues ahead of tough away trips to Fleetwood and Peterborough.

All eyes were on whether high-profile addition Daniels would come straight into Ricketts’ side for the visit of Dale.

The former Cherries top flight stalwart, drew raised eyebrows after sealing a free transfer to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Friday following his departure from the Vitality Stadium.

And the 34-year-old, who made more than 100 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, was straight in at left-back, filling the void left by Scott Golbourne who limped out of Tuesday’s Bristol Rovers defeat with a rib injury that could see him sidelined for some time.

Daniels last played competitively in the Premier League for his former side in August 2019.

Daniels, who last played in the third tier in April 2013, was one of four changes Ricketts made for the second home contest in five contests.

There were more eye-catching selections, with Harry Burgoyne promoted back to No.1 between the sticks, in place of Arsenal loanee Deyan Iliev.

Burgoyne was dropped for Iliev’s debut at Loftus Road last weekend but Ricketts could be heard demanding more in terms of distribution from the Macedonian on Tuesday.

Also out of Town’s XI as they went in search of a first home win was defensive regular Ethan Ebanks-Landell as Ricketts instead favoured Williams in the middle.

There was a boost in the return of Fossey from injury to take the role of a natural right-back.

Scott High, who played well at full-back on Tuesday night, moved into a more recognised position in midfield with Brad Walker left out.

Saturday’s visitors were able to welcome back captain Eoghan O’Connell to the heart of their defence. The skipper missed the last two games, including a fine win at Burton on Tuesday, with illness.

There was no place for experienced defensive colleague Paul McShane, who missed out with a knock.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s men began the game in 17th, one point and place better off than their hosts.

A screech pierced the air in the empty Meadow just ahead of kick-off as Daniels geed himself up for the 90 minutes ahead.

The left-back was plenty involved early on. Daniels was trusted with several spells of possession early on. Picking up the play in offensive positions and combining well with Jason Cummings.

Cummings was again playing on the left of Town’s front three, alongside Leon Clarke and Daniel Udoh. The trio caught the eye on Tuesday night and played narrowly again.

It was Rochdale, drilled into their 4-5-1 system, who enjoyed the game’s first openings. Oliver Rathbone sent a decent header over from left-back Tolaji Bola’s cross before Alex Newby took advantage of a poor Aaron Pierre diagonal, finding space in behind Town’s defence only to send a good chance wide across Burgoyne’s goal.

Town found their feet 10 minutes in and began orchestrating play. Daniels assumed set-piece duties straight away and while his first corner and free-kick failed to find a blue and amber shirt, another weapon almost paid dividends.

A long throw from the left bounced around the Dale box before Cummings sent a acrobatic rising effort a few yards over.

Shrewsbury began dominating the play and worked neat moves into the Dale box, overplaying it in the final moment.

A good chance came Town’s way as Clarke met a Daniels corner at the near post and sent a glancing header narrowly wide across goal on 19 minutes.

Ricketts’ side were on top but three minutes later were behind.

A cross from Rochdale’s right travelled deep into the Town six yard box. Right-back Fossey met the delivery but his attempted headed clearance cannoned off Rathbone’s purposeful run and into the net beyond a motionless Burgoyne.

Shrewsbury struggled to recover from the sucker-punch midway through the first period.

Passes, both long and short, were flying astray. Town struggled to focus and looked low on belief.

Rathbone was a chief threat, with dangerous darts into the box drawing a big block from Williams, who then flicked a wicked Jimmy Ryan cross inches wide of his own bottom corner.

From the resulting Rochdale corner, midfielder Matty Lund sent a free header inches wide as Town hung on.

Nine minutes before the break Shrewsbury’s sloppiness was punished. A long ball was flicked on by Lund to send Newby racing in on goal beyond Pierre and the brother of the former Telford man lifted a neat finish over the stranded Burgoyne.

Skipper Ollie Norburn called on his team-mates to lift their heads and show some mettle. For that period Town looked lacking in conviction and confidence.

Town, to their credit, showed a response before the break. Pierre’s bullet header from Daniels’ right-sided corner cracked against the crossbar and was somehow cleared.

Then, crucially, into the second minute of stoppage time, Pierre converted a good header from 10 yards from the left-back debutant.

It was a crucial goal in response just before the break. Shrewsbury knew far more was required after the interval.

Town’s play was crisper in the early throes of the second period. They moved the ball sharper and Daniels’ delivery continued to ask questions.

The contest settled into a pattern not dissimilar to the first half. Town were in charge of the ball but clear-cut opportunities were proving elusive.

Rochdale carried a threat in the other direction. Aside of hard-working lone striker Jack Beesley, the industrious runs of Rathbone, Lund and Newby were concerning Shrews’ back four.

The hour mark and midpoint of the second period came and went with openings few and far between for the hosts.

Ricketts made an attacking change with a quarter of the contest left, sending on Ryan Barnett for High. Barnett was one of a front four, with Cummings moving slightly deeper, playing just before Clarke.

Town’s threat again came from set-pieces as, for a third time, Pierre met Daniels’ outswinging corner, this time sending a powerful header low into the turf that bounced narrowly over.

Rochdale signalled their intentions by sending on defender Jimmy McNulty for striker Beesley - who had been involved in a head collision with Fossey - with 10 minutes left.

Ricketts was demanding more from his young full-back Fossey and the American youth international almost delivered, with a low back-post header superbly kept out by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with eight minutes remaining.

It was a super, scooped, one-handed stop from the on-loan Manchester City teenager, who was composed - if not as busy as Shrewsbury would’ve liked - all afternoon.

Eight minutes of added time came and went with Town forcing decent positions but Rochdale stood firm from crosses. Keeper Bazunu flapped at a late corner and, after a spot of pinball, the ball dropped for Williams - without a goal in two years for Town - and his strike was lashed wide. And with it, went Town’s hopes.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (4-3-3):

Burgoyne; Fossey (Zamburek, 90), Williams, Pierre, C Daniels; Norburn ©, Vela (Walker, 88), High (Barnett, 68); Udoh, Clarke, Cummings.

Subs not used: Iliev (gk), Ebanks-Landell, Tracey, J Daniels.

Rochdale (4-5-1):

Bazunu; Keohane, Roberts, O’Connell ©, Bola; Newby (McLaughlin, 70), Lund, Ryan (Done, 90), Morley, Rathbone; Beesley (McNulty, 80).

Subs not used: Charlton (gk), Travers, Hopper, Brierley.

Referee: Carl Brook