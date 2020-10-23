Sam Ricketts: Frozen-out Shrewsbury Town duo must work hard

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

The pair, both brought to the club by Ricketts in the summer of 2019 and regulars last season, are not currently part of the Town boss’s plans.

Right-back Love has played five minutes of league football this season while midfielder Goss is yet to feature in any competition.

But Ricketts says the out-of-favour duo must work hard in their bid to get a chance.

“They are just out of favour,” Ricketts said. “Football is a bit like that and they find themselves there at the minute.

“We’ll all have been there, you’ve just got to get your head down, work hard and wait for an opportunity. If one does arise then it’s up to you to train well and we’ll take it from there.”

Town impressed as an attacking force but were beaten 1-0 by Bristol Rovers on Tuesday and host Rochdale tomorrow.

Ricketts said: “The front three were fantastic. We looked as threatening as we have done. That was pleasing but it’s alright having the passes, ultimately they don’t mean anything unless you get the ball in certain areas to hurt the opposition.

“One of their defenders couldn’t believe how we didn’t score.

“Consistency is going to be vital. Can you find that and replicate that and get near to that level as much as you can?

“I’ve no doubt at all if we can get to that sort of level then results, goals and everything that comes with it will be there.

“It’s just trying to get to that level as much as we can with so many games in such quick succession.

“The players came away with a real belief. We’re very new into this way of playing but you could see how devastating as an attacking force we can be, albeit the goals weren’t there.”