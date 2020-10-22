Shrewsbury Town waiting on further test results for Scott Golbourne rib injury

Scott Golbourne receives treatment for the rib injury that forced him out of Tuesday's contest (AMA)

Town are yet to discover whether their only recognised left-back has suffered a break but boss Sam Ricketts confessed it is 'not looking great' for the experienced full-back.

Golbourne limped off shortly after Town went down to an early Bristol Rovers goal in what proved the winner on Tuesday night, with midfielder Josh Vela filling in at left-back.

"It's a hard one to tell at the minute, hopefully not (long term)," Ricketts said of Golbourne. "He took a real bang to the ribs, it's quite hard to get a real assessment on the exact damage. He was in a lot of pain at the time and struggling to breathe.

"The pain hasn't really subsided too much so it's not looking great at the moment. We're trying to get the answers as soon as we can."

Asked if scans have revealed any breaks, Ricketts replied: "It's not always clear to tell with X-rays, you need other forms of testing. It's hard to always tell, you can dislodge it. That's what we're waiting on."

Golbourne will not feature in Saturday's Montgomery Waters Meadow clash against Rochdale.

Town did not bring in any cover at left-back before last week's transfer deadline and Ricketts has put emphasis on players having to perform out of position.

Vela had played right-back on occasions for former club Bolton.

Fellow midfielder Scott High was forced into right-back against Bristol Rovers, with Town tending to injuries, and coped well.

Ricketts says Marlon Fossey is nearing a return and could possibly be pushed to feature in Saturday's visit of Rochdale but new-boy Matt Millar, another injury victim at right-back, won't be ready.