Sam Ricketts looking for Shrewsbury's 'Mr Versatile'

Scott Golbourne of Shrewsbury Town leaves the pitch injured (AMA)

Golbourne, as the squad’s only recognised left-back, had played every minute in all competitions this season until he came off with the knock early on in Tuesday’s home defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Midfielder Josh Vela was forced to slot in on the left of Town’s back four and coped well. Another midfielder, Scott High, impressed at right-back because of injury absentees and Donald Love being out of favour.

Ricketts admitted he would have liked ‘one or two changes’ to his squad before last Friday’s deadline as no competition at left-back arrived at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“We were always in the market for players to add in but we had to be very careful financially what deals could be done,” Ricketts said before Golbourne’s injury on Tuesday.

“We have players who can play and fill in different positions and it could be like that for a number of teams when these games get going and it’s all hands on

deck. We amassed a really good group with great togetherness. In an ideal world we probably would’ve liked one or two changes, but that wasn’t to be.”

After seeing his experienced left-back hobble out of the 1-0 Gas defeat, Ricketts said: “You look at any level, (Kieran) Trippier and (Ainsley) Maitland-Niles played left wing-back for England. (James) Milner plays left-back for Liverpool.

“It’s part and parcel of football. All players get played out of position at some point in their careers, it is what’s needed for the team.”

“It’s disappointing anyone getting injured going into this run of games. Scott looks like he’s going to be out for now but Josh Vela’s played full-back a number of times for Bolton.

“He slotted in and I thought he was excellent and brought a real level of composure and service from the full-back position.

“I think he (High) was excellent. Matt Millar and Marlon Fossey are still injured. I hoped the game would pan out like it did and Scott High’s use of the ball was excellent.”

With Town assessing Golbourne’s rib injury, Vela could deputise again for Saturday’s visit of Rochdale.

Vela said: “We haven’t got a replacement left-back. I played a few games at right-back for Bolton. I don’t mind, I’ll play anywhere for the team if we get three points.

“I’ll play anywhere he wants me to play. If Scotty’s not OK, which it doesn’t look like at the minute, I’ll do a shift at left-back if I have to.

“You get quite a lot of the ball, obviously I’m right footed and always cutting in.

“There was a decent ball for Clarky that hit the post but I don’t mind it as long as I’m in the team helping the boys out.”