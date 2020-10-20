Shrewsbury Town 0 Bristol Rovers 1 - Report and pictures

Scott High of Shrewsbury Town and David Tutonda of Bristol Rovers. (AMA) Leon Clarke of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Baldwin of Bristol Rovers. (AMA) Scott Golbourne of Shrewsbury Town leaves the pitch injured. (AMA) Scott High of Shrewsbury Town and David Tutonda of Bristol Rovers. (AMA) Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Cian Harries of Bristol Rovers. (AMA) Ollie Norburn of Shrewsbury Town and Zain Westbrooke of Bristol Rovers. (AMA) Dejan Iliev of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town and Max Ehmer of Bristol Rovers. (AMA)

Brandon Hanlan was afforded the freedom of the Town penalty area to head home after 15 minutes but the hosts and boss Sam Ricketts were left wondering how they took nothing from an open game in which they created numerous clear chances.

Leon Clarke, part of an excellent front three who were lively all evening, spurned two gilt-edged chances in the first half and Jan Zamburek had a strike cleared off the line in the second period for Town, who have taken just a point from their first three home league games.

Shrewsbury’s approach play was sharp - with Daniel Udoh and Clarke impressive - and warranted more as they created a bucket-load of good openings but failed to find a killer touch.

Town coped well to losing Scott Golbourne - the squad’s only left-back - to an early injury, with Josh Vela filling in admirably, leaving two midfielders at full-back.

Ricketts made three changes from the side that enjoyed last-gasp success against AFC Wimbledon.

Brad Walker and Udoh, who both came from the bench at Loftus Road to make an impact in Shrewsbury’s favour, were rewarded with starts.

Walker filled in at the base of Town’s midfield, with more license on Ollie Norburn and Vela to venture forward.

Udoh, starting for just the second time in the league, took Jason Cummings’ usual spot on the right of the front three, with Cummings switching to the left.

Town’s other change was at right-back where Scott High, a midfielder by trade, filled in for centre-back Ro-Shaun Williams, who played out of position on Saturday.

Versatile Huddersfield loanee High had filled in on the right side of defence on a couple of occasions in recent weeks.

Rovers, by contrast, were settled under boss Ben Garner, a former West Bromwich Albion coach.

He named the same side for a fourth game running. The Gas had enjoyed an improved run of form, going three games unbeaten, heading into the contest in Shropshire.

Town, with a couple of players feeling their way into new roles, started on the front foot. Cummings, operating from the left, sent a rising 25-yard drive well over before Udoh’s glancing header was off target.

Shrewsbury had to wait until well into the second period for a shot on goal at Loftus Road, so the early efforts were welcomed.

But the Gas should’ve led after eight minutes. Aaron Pierre’s attempted clearing header was poor and Max Ehmer was released to the left byline. His accurate low cross was perfect for midfielder Josh Grant, who could only steer a first-time effort just wide.

It was a wake-up call for the hosts who looked like they were responding as a clever through ball from Udoh released Clarke to finish crisply but the frontman was flagged offside.

But Shrewsbury were undone cheaply by a set-piece 15 minutes in. Zain Westbrooke’s delivery from the left found the unmarked Hanlan at the far post who rose to crash a header beyond the on-rushing Deyan Iliev, who was caught out of possession.

Hanlan was brave and took a whack for his troubles but Town found themselves behind after not too clever defending or goalkeeping.

Salt was rubbed into blue and amber wounds moments later as, after mistiming a challenge, Golbourne - Town’s only recognised left-back - was down and receiving treatment.

The experienced defender was forced off, appearing to hold his arm and ribs, with Ricketts forced into a reshuffle.

Zamburek was introduced, with Vela filling in at left-back, making it a pair of unrecognisable full-backs.

Town needed a period to settle and recover and, in the face of adversity, were the better team before half-time.

Udoh was at the heart of everything creatively. The former AFC Telford striker drifted in from the right looking for his strike colleagues with a couple of neat through balls.

The latter picked out Clarke’s clever run inside the box but the forward could only steer a golden chance inches wide of the right post under pressure from a defender.

Shrewsbury continued to press and Pierre nodded wide from a Walker cross.

Town and their narrow front three were causing all sorts of problems and the hosts should have levelled just before the break.

Vela’s deep cross from the left made its way to Clarke at the back stick but the frontman could only head on to the post with Ricketts cursing the miss.

Ricketts’ men were well on top but got away with one in lengthy first-half stoppage time as Westbrooke’s quick-thinking free-kick picked out David Tutonda, forcing Iliev to spread himself into a big save before Cummings’ low cross dragged agonizingly across goal.

Rovers started the second period the brighter, right wing-back Josh Hare seeing a curler parried by Iliev.

Ricketts was left despairing at the lack of a telling touch on clever low crosses from Clarke and Cummings as the leveller seemed elusive.

It started to feel like it wasn’t Salop’s night as Zamburek’s firm strike from Clarke’s excellent cut-back was somehow cleared off the line by Ehmer.

Moments later, in a thrillingly open watch, Hare’s bottom corner-bound finish was superbly blocked by Walker.

Town continued to win the ball back and ask questions of an over-worked but resilient Gas backline. Hanlan kept Iliev honest when he should’ve sealed it late on as Town lacked a final chance for a deserved equaliser.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (4-3-3):

Iliev; High, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Golbourne (Zamburek, 23); Walker (Daniels, 87), Vela, Norburn (c); Udoh (Tracey, 81), Clarke, Cummings.

Subs not used: Burgoyne (gk), Williams, Barnett, Caton.

Bristol Rovers (3-4-1-2):

Jaakkola; Ehmer (c), Baldwin, Harries; Hare, Grant, Westbrooke (Upson, 90), Tutonda; McCormick (Oztumer, 71); Daly (Nicholson, 71), Hanlan.

Subs not used: Van Stappershoef (gk), Kilgour, Leahy, Hargreaves.

Referee: Alan Young