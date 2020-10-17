Aaron Pierre: We all have same Shrewsbury goal

Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The towering defender, 27, has been a revelation since joining from Northampton Town in summer 2019 and cleared up at Town’s virtual player of the season awards.

Speculation linked the Grenada captain with the likes of Birmingham City and Portsmouth throughout the extended close season but Pierre, who has had the armband in the absence of Ollie Norburn this season, is contracted at Montgomery Waters Meadow until 2022.

Pierre, who was also an influential presence in winning multiple awards at his previous club, said: “I think the ambition of the club is to do well and that is always my ambition.

“We always want to do well, develop and improve. So the better I do, the better the club will do and it’s the same with all the defence.

“I truly believe that my ambition, the gaffer’s ambition and that of the club as a whole is all going forward in the right direction.”

The former Wycombe and Northampton stopper explained that Salop are in the process of working on finding a ruthless edge and developing their new style.