Sam Ricketts thrilled by ‘amazing' Shrewsbury deals

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The Town boss has assembled a squad of 27 and is confident in the options at his disposal ahead of a packed schedule featuring midweek games in seven of the next nine weeks until the new year.

Ricketts would still like extra competition in the left-back department before today’s 5pm deadline but, when asked yesterday afternoon, admitted nothing was imminent.

“Everyone’s financial pay on players is very, very different,” said Ricketts, whose side travel to AFC Wimbledon at their temporary Loftus Road home tomorrow.

“We managed to strike some amazing deals for players. We’re not risking anything and are being very sensible in what we’re doing.

“I can sign players for free, it’s another body that doesn’t cost the club money. We’re very careful in how we do it.

“We struck some amazing deals for a number of players who are performing very well and cost us little to nothing so that’s where we’re able to get around that issue without putting the club in financial difficulty.”

Town duo Daniel Udoh and Ro-Shaun Williams have returned to training and are available for selection following the completion their isolation period after coming into contact with somebody who tested positive for coronavirus. Shaun Whalley (calf) could feature.

Shrewsbury’s extended summer window business currently stands at 10 ahead of its conclusion today – where only domestic players can be brought in.

Ricketts has signed seven players on loan and three players, Rekeil Pyke, Josh Daniels and Leon Clarke, permanently.

“There’s nothing major I can say on anything that is definitely going to happen with anything,” Ricketts said of the final hours of the window.