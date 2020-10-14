Brian Caldwell: Shrewsbury Town squad is built to cope

Brian Caldwell

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts has numerous options in nearly all departments ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

There have been concerns from sections of supporters about the increased squad size while income streams are very low due to the continued absence of fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Montgomery Waters Meadow CEO Caldwell explained to the Shropshire Star that added numbers are needed to help the team during a hectic schedule.

He said: “It is likely we will pick up injuries, which every club will do with such a condensed season, so we will need more bodies than normal.”

Excluding the two youngsters who exited on loan last week, James Rowland and Cameron Gregory, Town’s squad is currently made up of 27 players – 23 of which are aged over 21.

Long-term injuries to Matija Sarkic – replaced directly by Arsenal’s Deyan Iliev – Dave Edwards, Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Sears mean there is a squad of 23 available for selection.

Of Town’s 10 additions ahead of this week’s deadline, seven are loans. Acquiring loan players later in the window means there are fewer months for Town to cover in wages, rather than the usual process of players signed in July or August.

Caldwell said: “The loans are not for a full year, there is therefore 47 months wages between the seven loans as opposed to 84 – a saving of 37 from 84 months.”

Town’s chief executive also pointed to the wages saved on the permanent signings of Rekeil Pyke and Josh Daniels, who both signed in August or – in Leon Clarke’s case – late September.