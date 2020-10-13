Jan Zamburek can be the man for Shrewsbury Town

Brandon Comley of Bolton Wanderers and Jan Zamburek of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Talented Czech teenager Zamburek enjoyed an eye-catching debut in the EFL Trophy success against Bolton last Tuesday, just 24 hours after linking up on loan from Brentford.

He will be looking to make his mark in Sam Ricketts' packed midfield department, which includes club captain Ollie Norburn, Josh Vela, Brad Walker, Josh Daniels, Dave Edwards and Sean Goss.

The 19-year-old and fellow new loan recruit Matt Millar were able to take advantage of a free weekend, training with their new team-mates as Town gear up to face AFC Wimbledon at their temporary home of Loftus Road on Saturday.

"He's a young player that Brentford hold in high regard," Whitehead said of the Czech under-20 international.

"He's got good balance, a good left foot, energy to burn, he doesn't stop, and he adds big competition to our midfield.

"It's only going to improve every single one of them."

Asked if forward-thinking midfielder Zamburek, who likes to combine with the frontline, can prove a creative influence for Town, Whitehead added: "I hope so!

"Jan literally trained for 15 minutes, probably, before the game (debut against Bolton). So in the first half he was getting caught in between whether to press or whether to drop.

"We sorted that at half-time and in the second half you could see the shift in momentum that he took."

The former Slavia Prague youngster added guile to the Shrewsbury midfield in his debut. He was comfortable on either foot and keen to get forward as well as showing impressive energy to press the opposition.

Town have just welcomed Norburn back to their ranks after the skipper spent the best part of nine months recovering from knee surgery.

Dave Edwards is recovering from a harline fracture of the ankle and is expected to be out for another few weeks. Opportunities for Goss, meanwhile, look limited as the deep-lying midfielder has not played a single minute of the first seven games.

Ricketts' lieutenant Whitehead, a close ally of the boss from their junior days at Oxford United, is an influential figure at Montgomery Waters Meadow and Sundorne Castle.

He said of his role: "I love it. I love the lads. They respond really well. They're a great group of guys.