Ryan Barnett proving a special Shrewsbury option

Ryan Barnett of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The Town academy graduate, who turned 21 last month, has scored twice in the EFL Trophy this season and made his first League One start against Gillingham last time out.

Barnett, from Wellington, has had to bide his time for a regular crack at the Shrewsbury first team – including three loans at hometown club AFC Telford United in the National League North.

But the attacker, who can play out wide or as a ‘No10’, has caught the eye of both Ricketts and Town assistant Dean Whitehead since Shrewsbury returned to training at Sundorne Castle in early August.

“When we came back I didn’t know too much about Barney, to be honest,” Whitehead admitted. “He was on loan at Telford and I didn’t see too many of the games.

“But since we’ve come back he’s been absolutely excellent and I think that’s reward for him for his hard work over the period that we had off.

“And when we’ve started back he’s been the player that you’ve looked to for that little bit of something special.

“He stretches teams, can go one-v-one, can cross, and in the last two (Trophy) games he’s scored two goals so I’m delighted for him.”

Asked if Barnett is now an effective first-team squad option for League One games ahead, Whitehead said: “Why not? If people are playing well and performing then of course.”