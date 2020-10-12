Former Shrewsbury Town manager Richie Barker dies, aged 80

Having a chat at a charity fundraiser which was held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club in aid of the Cancer Patient Care Fund at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury, are ex Shrewsbury Town managers left to right Richie Barker and Alan Durban. WITH WORDS SHREWSBURY REPORTERS .. PIC BY SIMON WILLIAMS 09/05/03. Shrewsbury Town FC. Richie Barker. Chronicle Exclusive Former Town manager Alan Durban (left) raises a smile throughout the room at the Shrewsbury Town Nostagia night, held at the Prostar Stadium. Hosting the question and answer session was Sky Sports' Mike Jones (centre), alongside Richie Barker. GOLF AT MARKET DRAYTON GOLF CLUB. Former Shrewsbury Town managers Richie Barker and Alan Durban at th Golf Club today. A celebration evening was held at the Lord Hill Hotel, Shrewsbury to mark the 20th anniversary of Shrewsbury Town Football Club's most memorable season. Richie Barker. TOWN... Jake King, Graham Turner, Richie Barker .

A former forward signed by Brian Clough at Derby after a prolific stint with Burton, Barker was appointed Alan Durban's assistant at Gay Meadow shortly after the then-manager's appointment in 1974.

Barker would serve as an able deputy before taking the reins from Durban, who left for Stoke City in February 1978.

Barker took charge of Shrewsbury for the nine months that followed and despite losing several important members of his squad, his razor-sharp organisational skills ensured Town had solid foundations to build from when Graham Turner became player-manager that November.

Sad news today with the passing of former Wolves assistant manager Richie Barker, at the age of 80. Barker's spell as assistant to John Barnwell at Molineux included the 1980 League Cup Final triumph. Sincere condolences from all at the FPA to Richie's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CN0b4IcaLS — Wolves FPA (@WolvesFPA) October 12, 2020

Durban and Barker had previously led Shrewsbury to promotion from Division Four via a second-placed finish in the 1974/75 campaign.

Barker, who lived in Market Drayton for a number of years, left Shrewsbury shortly into the following season, taking over as assistant manager to John Barnwell at Wolves.

In his first season at Molineux, Barker would help the top flight outfit to a League Cup title success.

Barker, who was born in Loughborough and had playing spells at Burton, Derby, Notts County and Peterborough, entered management again in 1981, taking over at Stoke after Durban departed for Sunderland.

Sorry to hear of the sad passing of former Stoke & Shrewsbury Manager Richie Barker. Richie was a popular figure in Market Drayton having lived in MD for many years.



A Non-League player at Burton, Richie was one of Brian Clough’s first signings at a Derby.



Sincere condolences pic.twitter.com/EEKgcGsiTz — Market Drayton Town FC (@MDTFC) October 12, 2020

He remained in the Potteries until December 1983, helping them clear of First Division relegation, before taking over at former club Notts County in 1984, where he spent one season.

Barker then managed in Greece and Egypt, with Ethnikos Piraeus and Zamalek respectively. With the latter he won what is now the CAF Champions League.

Upon returning to England he was assistant at Sheffield Wednesday before moving to West Bromwich Albion, where he was chief scout and caretaker for one game in 1997.

Barker was in sole charge of Shrewsbury 33 times in total, winning 14 and losing just six.

Barker's former Town boss Durban posted on social media: "Very sad news today of the death of Richie Barker. One of Clough’s early successful signings. Top man and top coach. Will be greatly missed."