Shrewsbury v Bolton - Match preview

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

And the duo could go straight into Sam Ricketts’ team for tonight’s EFL Trophy visit of League Two side Bolton Wanderers, writes Lewis Cox.

A central midfielder and right-back were not right at the top of the list of priorities for many supporters heading into yesterday’s overseas transfer deadline day, but Town wasted little time in rubber-stamping the moves – as Czech midfielder Zamburek and Australian full-back Millar were pictured holding up their blue and amber shirts by 11am.

While Shrewsbury were not short in those positions, the pedigree of the new recruits – and in Millar’s case reports from the other side of the globe – suggest Ricketts has brought in talented operators.

Zamburek, 19, arrives on a season-long loan from a club, in Brentford, who know how to coach and produce talent from all over the continent.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank said yesterday: “Jan is a very promising player who we think has massive potential. What he needs at this stage in his career are regular minutes.”

Those aren’t empty words. Zamburek has made two appearances for Brentford in the Carabao Cup this season and, when football resumed for the top two leagues in the summer, the teenage midfielder – described as a box-to-box talent who likes a shot – was involved in Championship action.

All told, the athletic 6ft midfielder has made 21 appearances for Brentford’s first team since joining their renowned B team from Slavia Prague in 2018.

This is a key move for the youngster. Don’t expect him to come to Shrewsbury and sit on the bench. With Saturday’s league trip to Doncaster falling by the wayside due to the hosts’ international commitments, tonight’s Trophy tie represents an idea opportunity to blood the teenager, who has represented his country from every level from under-15s to under-19s.

The same can be said of right-back Millar, 24. The Australian has initially checked into Salop on a loan until January, but it is understood that could be extended.

Millar, a 6ft 1in full-back described as rock steady defensively and a threat going forward, has progressed rapidly in Australian football and Ricketts reached out to his links Down Under – where former Shrewsbury, Wolves and Wales midfielder Carl Robinson is in charge of Millar’s parent club Newcastle Jets – to get the deal done.

Ricketts revealed yesterday he spent time during lockdown studying video footage of the powerful full-back, who is strong in the air and possesses a dangerous long throw.

Millar scored four goals in 24 outings for Jets in the top flight A-League last term. Despite holding a British passport, he has not sampled English football and tonight’s low-profile Trophy tie against opposite from the division below comes at an ideal time to help him get up to speed.

Newcastle Jets boss Robinson said yesterday that competitive action with Shrewsbury will help Millar prepare for the new A-League season, which is set to kick-off in December.

But should the defender shine for Shrewsbury, Ricketts will be keen to keep him around for longer.

Daniel Udoh and Ro-Shaun Williams are not expected to be involved tonight as the club await the outcome of their Covid-19 tests after the duo had been in contact with somebody who tested positive.

This season’s EFL Trophy has come under even more scrutiny than in recent years given the truncated nature of the football season owing to the Covid pandemic.

This is Town’s second Northern Group C encounter, having downed Newcastle United’s under-21s in their only win of the campaign to date.

Despite the shortened nature of the season and injury and unavailability issues, Ricketts will have aspirations of progressing beyond the group stage at the expense of his former club Bolton.