Shrewsbury Town should aim for Wembley in EFL Trophy says Dean Whitehead

Ryan Barnett of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0. (AMA)

Ryan Barnett and Jason Cummings struck in the first half as Salop saw off a much-changed Bolton Wanderers side 2-1 at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Sam Ricketts handed Town debuts to Jan Zamburek and Shilow Tracey. The former, who signed on loan from Brentford and trained for just 15 minutes before making his bow, caught the eye in a strong Shrews team.

A first Bolton goal for Adam Senior ensured a nervy finish for Town but they have secured qualification from the Northern Group C alongside Crewe, as well as some welcome prize money, with a trip to the Railwaymen to spare.

"Why not?" assistant boss Whitehead responded when asked whether Town were aiming for Wembley.

"I don't see why clubs like ours wouldn't treat this competition properly. It's something we can go a long way in and hopefully we will.

"It's a good win. We had lots of players getting game time and new players coming into the team understanding what we're trying to do.

"Some have only been in the building a few hours and some of the performances, from Jan who had a slight groin (problem) but showed what he was about in terms of his energy and willingness to go and press. He's going to be a good player.

"In general we got in front with two good goals after working on the press and got the rewards for a change."

Barnett and Cummings clinically punished sloppy Trotters errors with fine finishes before the break.

But there was another edgy finale for Ricketts' side after the League Two visitors pulled one back.