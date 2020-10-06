Shrewsbury Town 2 Bolton 1: Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield analysis - VIDEO

Goals from Ryan Barnett and Jason Cummings proved enough to guarantee Town a place in the knock-out stages of the competition with a game to spare.
Watch our pair discuss the game and the debuts for three new signings here:
Watch Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield give their take on Shrewsbury Town's 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Bolton.
Goals from Ryan Barnett and Jason Cummings proved enough to guarantee Town a place in the knock-out stages of the competition with a game to spare.
