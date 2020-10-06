Shrewsbury Town 2 Bolton 1: Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield analysis - VIDEO

By Luke HatfieldShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Watch Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield give their take on Shrewsbury Town's 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Bolton.

Luke Hatfield and Lewis Cox
Luke Hatfield and Lewis Cox

Goals from Ryan Barnett and Jason Cummings proved enough to guarantee Town a place in the knock-out stages of the competition with a game to spare.

Watch our pair discuss the game and the debuts for three new signings here:

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Shrewsbury Town video
Sport video
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News