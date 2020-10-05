The team sounds familiar with Brentford's style – new Shrewsbury Town loan recruit Jan Zamburek

Shrewsbury Town sign Jan Zamburek from Brentford on a season loan..MANDATORY BYLINE Matthew Ashton / AMA.

The Czech teenager sealed a season-long loan move to Montgomery Waters Meadow today and says Ricketts' description of Town's style drew comparisons with his parent club Brentford.

The 19-year-old athletic box-to-box youngster described himself as a 'ball-playing, technical midfielder' who enjoys keeping possession and creating chances.

Zamburek, who has been capped at Czech youth level from under-15s to under-19s, has enjoyed senior action at the Championship Bees under head coach Thomas Frank. He played in the Championship towards the back end of last season as Brentford pushed for promotion to the Premier League.

"I just spoke with the gaffer and I'm very pleased he's interested in me and likes my style of playing football," said former Slavia Prague midfielder Zamburek.

"I'm still a young player, I hope I get as many minutes as I can and to help Shrewsbury in as many games as I can.

"I still need to play men's football.

"I'm a midfielder, I like to play with the ball and keep possession. My main aim is to help the team.

"I'm more a technical player than a big strong guy. But every time I play I'll give 100 per cent. I'll fight and like to play with the ball, pass it and keep it.