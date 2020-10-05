Shrewsbury Town seal loan of Brentford midfielder Jan Zamburek

New Shrewsbury loan signing Jan Zamburek in action against West Brom in the EFL Cup for Brentford this season (AMA) Shrewsbury Town have signed Brentford midfielder Jan Zamburek on loan Pic: STFC

The 19-year-old Czech Republic youth international has made 21 appearances for Brentford's first team having joined the Bees' B Team from Slavia Prague in 2018.

Zamburek signs on a season-long loan deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow and becomes a forward-thinking part of Sam Ricketts' midfield.

The under-19 international played for Brentford in the EFL Cup this season and featured in their quest for promotion when football resumed over the summer.

At 6ft, he is said to be an athletic style box-to-box style midfielder with quality who enjoys getting forward and unleashing shots at goal.

Ricketts said: “Jan has done really, really well at Brentford. He got in and around their first team and has made a number of appearances for them. Brentford were top of the league for a lot of the season and just missed out on promotion.

“He's a young player we were really keen to bring in. We had to fight off one of the biggest clubs in this league to secure his services. We are really pleased to have him in and we are looking forward to working with him.”

It is Shrewsbury's first bit of deadline day business – although as Zamburek did not join from overseas he was not subject to tonight's 11pm deadline.

Town have also completed the loan signing of Australia right-back Matt Millar, 24, initially until January.