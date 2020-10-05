Shrewsbury complete second deal of the day as Matt Millar joins on loan

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Shrewsbury sign Newcastle Jets right-back Matt Millar on loan until January Pic: STFC

The 24-year-old has been on Sam Ricketts' radar for some time and Town reportedly beat off interest from fellow League One side Portsmouth for his signature.

Millar is said to be a forward-thinking full-back, having netted four times in 24 games for Jets in the top flight in Australia last season.

He was on Ricketts' radar partly through Carl Robinson, the former Shrewsbury loanee, also a former Wolves and Wales international who is in charge of the Jets.

Robinson said: “With the uncertainty around the date of the league restart, a loan move is a good opportunity for Matty to play games in the short term.

“It’ll be a great experience for the player to head overseas and challenge himself in England, and it’s a deal which benefits all parties.”

Millar, who stands at 6ft 1in and is strong in the air with a long throw, counts Melbourne City, South Melbourne and Central Coast Mariners among his former clubs.

The Shrews boss said: “Matt is someone who came to our attention in the very early stages of lockdown. We have done a lot of research into him. We haven’t been able to watch him live but we have seen lots of videos. We have also spoken to a number of players who Matt has played with – as well as references from coaching staff.

"He is a player who has done well and developed in quickly Australia. He’s risen through the leagues in Australia very quickly. He’s very keen to play for Shrewsbury so we are delighted to have him in."