Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury need a win to ‘kickstart’ season

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town were denied a first win of the League One campaign as former Wolves winger Jordan Graham pounced deep into stoppage time to earn Gillingham a point, cancelling out Brad Walker’s early opener.

The late sucker-punch means it is four without victory for Ricketts’ side this season – Town now one of just two third tier clubs without a win.

And Shrews were dealt a further injury blow against the Gills, losing Shaun Whalley to a first-half calf problem.

“I feel like everything is there ready to go,” said a frustrated Ricketts. “The results are ready, the performances have been good.

“Ultimately we haven’t had the amount of points we’ve deserved, we’ve lost one here which we should never have lost.

“There’s an awful lot of good going on, we’re just really waiting for that bit to kickstart us.

“We’ve not been able to field what I would class as our strongest team yet. You take two steps forward and one back at the minute – although obviously a lot are like that in the situation.

“We are getting there slowly. I see an awful lot of good in the performance. We went to Gillingham last year on the back of the Liverpool game and struggled against similar style and circumstance.

“This time we ate most of it up but were just unlucky not to win.”

Shrewsbury are expected to clarify the situation regarding the unnamed players who missed Saturday’s game due to Covid-19 concerns ahead of the visit of League Two Bolton in the EFL Trophy tomorrow evening.