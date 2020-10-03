Shrewsbury Town 1 Gillingham 1 - Report and pictures

Brad Walker of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0. (AMA) Brad Walker of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0. (AMA) Connor Ogilvie of Gillingham and Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Leon Clarke of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Ryan Jackson of Gillingham and Ryan Barnett of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Brad Walker of Shrewsbury Town and Jacob Mellis of Gillingham. (AMA) Scott Golbourne of Shrewsbury Town and Dominic Samuel of Gillingham. (AMA) Jack Tucker of Gillingham and Leon Clarke of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA) Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town and Tom O'Connor of Gillingham. (AMA)

Sam Ricketts' side looked to have wrapped up their first League One victory of the campaign at the fourth attempt through Brad Walker's 12th-minute header but Graham converted after a long throw went uncleared in the 94th minute to real blue and amber frustration.

Town were well worth their lead at half-time, where the only disappointment was the loss of Shaun Whalley to injury and not leading by more than one goal.

But Gills improved after the break as Town tired and the visitors somehow failed to level as Vadaine Oliver inadvertently blocked team-mate Dominic Samuel's strike.

Shrewsbury struggled a little for ideas and creativity as the contest - Town’s first ever at home in the Football League behind closed doors - edged on. Only Aaron Pierre's effort from a corner cleared off the line stretched the Gills.

But, as Steve Evans' men appeared done having offered very little on full league debutant Harry Burgoyne's goal, Graham pounced to ensure a third draw from four so far for Salop as Ricketts took out his frustration on a water bottle in the home dugout.

Town’s quest for three points now takes them to Doncaster next week, after a home midweek contest against League Two Bolton in the EFL Trophy.

There were positives in the shape of an impressive full debut for academy graduate Ryan Barnett, a first start in nine months for Ollie Norburn and full debut for Leon Clarke - who lasted 90 minutes - but Gills were undoubtedly the happier at the death as they celebrated the dramatic leveller with real gusto.

Ricketts rang the changes from the 1-1 draw at Plymouth as he went about trying to spark a first league win.

The most eye-catching addition to Town’s XI was a place in the wide forward role for academy graduate Barnett, who has been at the club since he was eight.

Barnett, from Telford, turned 21 recently and scored his first senior goal for Shrews in the EFL Trophy victory over Newcastle United’s under-21s and was rewarded with a first League One start.

There were more expected inclusions for Burgoyne, also making his full debut in League One, for the injured Matija Sarkic.

And captain Norburn, back from knee surgery and personal tragedy, was making his first start since the home FA Cup tie against Liverpool in January.

There was a return to the Salop backline for Ethan Ebanks-Landell, sporting protective headwear as a result of a nasty collision in the early seconds of the previous league game against Northampton, where 1,000 fans watched their side lose 2-1.

Town’s other starting XI addition was their latest recruit, experienced centre-forward Clarke.

The 35-year-old, a veteran of 18 clubs, made his bow from the bench at Plymouth last weekend but was handed a surprise first start - he’s first in league football since April 2019 - with Jason Cummings and Scott High among those to come out of the side.

There was a first involvement for Shilow Tracey, the loan winger signed from Tottenham, who was finally available and on the bench, where he was joined by academy striker Charlie Caton.

There were surprising omissions from the 18 for Ro-Shaun Williams and Daniel Udoh.

Steve Evans’ visitors, who made 15 summer signings, had enjoyed a handy start with two wins from their three league outings, including against a fancied Blackpool side.

They included Oliver and Samuel, who both stand at 6ft 2in, in a powerful frontline that also includes pacy wideman Graham.

The Meadow fixture was the first home match played behind closed doors in Shrewsbury’s 70-year Football League history.

Just a fortnight ago Town were leading the way in a pilot scheme, allowing 1,000 fans safely into the Meadow to enjoy live football - but circumstances around the country mean turnstiles in league stadia are closed.

Shrewsbury were poised for an aerial test from a powerful visiting side but Town did well to survive a couple of early balls tossed in.

It was Ricketts’ men who threatened first, through an acrobatic overhead Shaun Whalley strike from Marlon Fossey’s dangerous cross.

Gills, though, asked questions of a Town defence and Shrews were a little fortunate attacking midfielder Jacob Mellis could not take advantage of a ball bouncing around the Salop box.

Sloppiness on the left of Shrews’ defence led to a presentable opening for Oliver, who had just Ebanks-Landell between him and Burgoyne’s goal but the frontman elected to send an early drive wide of Town’s near post that cracked the stanchion behind the goal.

Town’s opener, 12 minutes in, was borne out of some controversy as Gills boss Evans was fuming at referee James Adcock on the touchline for not awarding left-back Connor Ogilvie a free-kick for a tackle by Whalley.

Play went on and Town won a corner. From the set-piece, delivered by Whalley from the right, Walker planted a superb header into the bottom right corner without even getting off the ground for his first league goal for the club.

The midfielder was not distracted by big Pierre dropping to the deck in front of him and ensured maximum accuracy beat keeper Jack Bonham.

Barnett caught the eye on his full league debut, a couple of lively darts infield led to promising positions.

Skipper Norburn was purposeful from midfield, looking to link play quickly and get his side on the front foot.

Ex-Wolves winger Graham gave a reminder of his quality as quick feet and a dangerous cross forced Pierre into defensive action and Town were fortunate to survive the resulting corner.

But it was Ricketts’ men looking the much brighter side and a break launched by Josh Vela to Whalley down the right flank led to a super cross for Clarke, who showed clever movement to get across his defender but unfortunately flicked a header wide across goal.

It was Clarke's second major involvement after the experienced frontman, who had already shown encouraging signs of strong and intelligent hold-up play.

Shrewsbury were dominant as the half hour point came and went. Vela, alongside Norburn and Walker in midfield, was also impressing with an industrious display and almost extended the lead with a fine second.

Space opened up for the former Bolton man some 25 yards from goal and he elected to drive the bouncing ball, on the half-volley, towards the bottom left corner that forced Bonham into a save at full stretch.

Town were comfortable and Gillingham were frustrated with each other, surrendering possession cheaply on numerous occasions.

Home players received plenty of plaudits from Ricketts and Dean Whitehead in the dugout, particularly audible given the lack of fans. Loan right-back Fossey, on the near right side, won plenty of encouragement.

There was a blow for the hosts as, 38 minutes in, Whalley limped off following a bright start with what appeared a lower-leg injury, adding to Town’s ever-growing injury list.

He was replaced by Northern Irishman Josh Daniels, who immediately busied himself down the right flank.

The break in play saw Gills’ ever-animated boss Evans booked by referee Adcock. Evans was unhappy with a tackle on winger Graham.

Whalley’s injury, coupled with the fact Salop were unable to add what would have been a deserved second, were the only disappointments at the interval.

Evans made a change at the break, sending on midfielder Declan Drysdale for attacker Mellis.

Barnett continued to make life difficult for Gillingham captain Ryan Jackson down the Town left after the break.

The young Shrews winger showed no shortage of confidence, squaring his defender up and beating him with quick feet. On one occasion his deep cross was almost turned goalwards by opposite winger Daniels.

Clarke showed more intelligent and willing running on the shoulder of the visiting defence, connecting to a clever ball over the top and almost picking out Daniels with a smart low pass.

In the absence of Whalley, Golbourne’s inswinging corners were causing real havoc for the Kent visitors.

After one was well cleared from underneath the crossbar, a second was met at the back post by Pierre and cleared from the Gills goalline by a well-positioned defender before Daniels’ rebound was diverted wide.

Town’s players and staff were busy appealing to the officials, more for the rough treatment on Walker from set-pieces, than suggesting the ball was over the line.

Town were almost punished by a rare Gillingham attack as the visitors, somehow, failed to level.

Fossey was dragged out of a position for a low cross from the left, initially defended well by Pierre, before Samuel smashed a strike from 12 yards bound for the top right corner, only for the effort to cannon Oliver’s head, polexing his attacking partner who lay prone as Shrews survived.

The visitors wrestled some initiative without troubling Burgoyne on his full league debut. Before that effort cleared off his own line by Oliver, Burgoyne had precious little to do.

But it was Gills on the front foot, controlling possession and enjoying better territory than the hosts, who as the hour mark passed began looking a little tired.

Gills were struggling to force anything of note and their desperation was evident in frontman Oliver’s exaggerated fall under pressure from Pierre in attempting to win a penalty after an initial Pierre error.

Mistakes were creeping into Town’s game as Walker and Norburn surrendered possession between them, launching a Gills move that ended in Josh Eccles firing well wide from outside the box with 20 minutes left.

Gills huffed and puffed but were toiling, causing a drilled Salop backline very few concerns. Ricketts will have been pleased with how his defence and midfield coped with, on paper, a dangerous attack.

Ricketts sent High on for the tiring Barnett with 10 minutes to go with an eye on wrestling more control in midfield. It had been an impressive full debut for the lad from Telford.

And Shrewsbury looked to have done enough to chalk up their first three points of the campaign, with Evans’ visitors offering precious little.

But, after a second head injury to Ebanks-Landell, the visitors made the most of seven minutes added on as Graham swept home, after an error from Fossey led to a throw-in, to huge celebration for the visitors.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (4-3-3):

Burgoyne; Fossey, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Golbourne; Walker, Norburn (c), Vela; Barnett (High, 81), Clarke, Whalley (Daniels, 38).

Subs not used: Gregory, Love, Tracey, Caton, Cummings.

Gillingham (4-2-3-1):

Bonham; Jackson (c), Tucker, Medley, Ogilvie; O’Connor (Coyle, 78), Eccles; Graham, Mellis (Drysdale, 45) Samuel (Akinde, 85); Oliver.

Subs not used: Walsh, McKenzie, MacDonald, Maghoma.

Referee: James Adcock