Shrewsbury Town 1 Gillingham 1: Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield analysis - VIDEO

By Luke Hatfield

Watch Lewis Cox and Luke Hafield analyse Shrewsbury Town's 1-1 draw with Gillingham.

Brad Walker's header looked to be enough to earn Sam Ricketts' side their first win of the campaign, however Jordan Graham's added time equaliser ensured the points were shared in the fixture.

Watch our pair give their take on the game here:

