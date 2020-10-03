Ryan Sears backed to beat Shrewsbury injury woe

Ryan Sears of Shrewsbury Town.

The academy graduate, 21, will miss the next 10 to 12 weeks due to the ankle injury sustained last week in the EFL Trophy win over Newcastle United Under-21s.

Sears, from Newtown, has already overcome a significant ACL injury, which saw him miss the best part of a year, in his young career and boss Sam Ricketts felt the centre-half was in fine shape before his latest setback.

While sidelined for a couple of months, Town were relieved to discover there was no break of the ankle and the injury will not require surgery.

“It’s really pleasing that he doesn’t need surgery. He is mentally very good,” Ricketts said.

“He can kick on with his rehab and get back running fairly soon. It’s just a case of making sure the ankle is strong enough to go in 10 or 12 weeks.

“He’s been through one of the worst injuries you can have as a player and they do define your character.

“He’s come through that very well and this compared to that is something quite minor. I know he can do it.

“I’m not saying it won’t be difficult, there will be good days and bad days but he knows he has the support of players and staff to help him through.