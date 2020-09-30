Sam Ricketts: Harry Burgoyne ready to go for Shrewsbury Town

Burgoyne came on as a second-half substitute for the injured Matija Sarkic at Plymouth on Saturday and helped preserve Town's point with some key saves in Devon.

Both Town goalkeepers have made unfortunate errors in the early weeks of the season, Burgoyne on his Salop bow in Middlesbrough and Wolves loanee Sarkic in the home League One defeat to Northampton.

But a hamstring injury to Sarkic, who appeared to have won the battle to be Ricketts' No.1, has opened the door for a run of games between the sticks for Ludlow's Burgoyne.

"It's hard for goalkeepers," Ricketts said. "They have to be ready at all times.

"You never see a goalkeeper come out and warm up on the sidelines but mentally they always have to be ready.

"I think that was a big thing, especially for a young goalkeeper like Harry is, to be ready and perform like he did is really pleasing."

Burgoyne, 23, made a crucial stop with his outstretched right leg to deny Frank Nouble with 15 minutes remaining at Home Park.

Sarkic, who looked assured in keeping a clean sheet on his Shrewsbury debut at Portsmouth, had impressed earlier in the contest with some fine first-half saves.

"Listen, he is ready," Ricketts added of January signing Burgoyne.

"Goalkeepers will make mistakes. Mati did something similar against Northampton, it's how you react to it, how you deal with it.

"You have to go again. You have another game and off you go."

Town are nursing an unfortunate injury list as they seek their first victory of the new third tier season ahead of the visit of Steve Evans' Gillingham on Saturday.

Sarkic joins Rekeil Pyke, Dave Edwards and Sean Goss as injury absentees. Josh Daniels is over an ankle injury and defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell should be in contention to start following a nasty eye injury sustained in a clash of heads early on against Northampton.

New loan signing from Tottenham Shilow Tracey has not been available to feature to this point for a reason the club have not disclosed.

"It's pretty much (slim pickings)," Ricketts added.

"We are a little bit battered and bruised. I think the season is going to be a bit like that, injuries we can't do too much about."