Ryan Lowe: Leon Clarke can be unplayable for Shrewsbury Town

Lowe and Clarke were strike partners at Bury in the 2015/16 campaign and, now in charge of Plymouth, Lowe came up against Shrewsbury’s new addition from Sheffield United on Saturday as Town and the Pilgrims drew 1-1.

Ex-Shrewsbury hitman Lowe struck six goals to add to top scorer Clarke’s 15 league goals to help the Shakers to a 16th-placed finish in League One.

Lowe, who played almost 200 games in five seasons for Salop, went on to manage Bury before moving to Devon to take charge of Argyle and already has two League Two promotions on his CV. Clarke, 35, counts Shrewsbury as his 18th club having signed a one-year deal last Friday.

Lowe told the Shropshire Star: “They’ve just signed an old mate of mine Leon Clarke from Premier League football.

“He’s a good lad, I played with him at Bury. When you’re adding additions like that and you’ve got Shaun (Whalley), the midfield with (Ollie) Norburn and (Aaron) Pierre at centre-back, you’ve got some terrific players.

“I’d definitely back him to score, I’d be disappointed if he doesn’t.

“He’s obviously got the attributes, he’s unplayable at times, so fair play.”

Clarke has scored 151 career goals in just over 500 games and made his Shrews bow from the bench with 20 minutes left on the south coast.

The Pilgrims boss added on Town’s new attack-minded approach: “We’re the same. We’re very attack-minded. Sometimes you get your fingers burned if we’re too expansive but that’s how I want to play.

“Credit to Sam, he’s changing the style, I think that’s what the Shrewsbury fans will want to see.

“You want to watch a brand of entertaining football week in week out.”

Town led through Josh Vela at Home Park, but Conor Grant’s first-half equaliser means Sam Ricketts’ men are still looking for their first league win of the new season.

“They looked very good. For the first 20 minutes we couldn’t get the ball back off them so credit where credit’s due,” Lowe said.

“We had to adapt a little bit, dropping two midfielders down and pushing one up on to (Brad) Walker and we then come on strong.

“Sam and the lads, and the way the football club apply yourselves, is different class.

“You go about it the right way and play some good football so I’m very complimentary there.

“They’ve been in the division a while and almost come out off it so you’ve got to respect them.

“We wish Shrewsbury all the best now until we face them next time. Sam’s got some terrific players.”

Lowe spent five years at Gay Meadow from 2000.

He was part of the side relegated from the Football League for the only time in Town’s history in 2003, but helped Shrewsbury back at the first attempt.

He went on to score goals for Chester, Bury and Tranmere among others in a career that spanned more than 700 games and over 200 goals.

“I’m dead close with the Aistons,” Lowe said of his pal and former Town winger Sam.

“I have fond memories, some ups and downs, highs and lows, I think some still hate me for some things that happened but I had a great five years there

“I loved every minute of it and want nothing but success for them.

“I used to be in touch with Chic Bates and Ruth (Williams), who passed away recently, who was our dinner lady.”