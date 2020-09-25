Ryan Lowe relieved the Shrewsbury away end will be silent

The 42-year-old made 194 appearances and scored 37 goals in his five years with Town and says he still has friends at the club and in the town.

While understandably longing for the return of home fans, Lowe is grateful that the ‘vocal’ Salop fans will not be roaring their team on in Devon.

“It’ll be a tough game,” Lowe said. “We know that. Sam Ricketts has gone in and is doing a great job.

“It’s a good job their fans are not here because they’re very vocal. They get around their team very well and stick with them.

“A lot has changed since I was there last time but it’s a fantastic little club. I’ve loved my time there. I’ve still got friends now and people who live there.

“It’s a fantastic little club, they’re desperate to get out (to the Championship), they’ve nearly been there a couple of times, in the play-offs, they know what it takes.

“It’ll be a tough ask but we want to make Home Park a fortress.”

The Pilgrims are missing one player and one staff member from tomorrow’s League One clash, after the duo tested positive for Covid-19 following a breakout at Leyton Orient, who Argyle faced in the Carabao Cup.

Lowe’s men have been the great entertainers so far this term, with 24 goals across the five games they have played in all competitions – including last weekend’s 4-4 draw at AFC Wimbledon.