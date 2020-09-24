Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury unearthed a gem in Scott High

The 19-year-old midfielder on loan from Huddersfield has started and shone in each of Town’s four games so far this season.

The Shrews boss believes Shrewsbury were able to attract a player few of their rivals would have been aware of thanks to the knowledge of former Terriers youth coach Dean Whitehead – now No.2 at Montgomery Waters Meadow. “He’s a good player and we’re fortunate Deano knew him very well from his time at Huddersfield,” Ricketts said. “I don’t think the rest of the footballing world had really heard or seen anything of Scotty High.

“And it’s an excellent bit of business to be able to get him into the club for the season.”

High, who has been in the Huddersfield academy for half of his life, stood out again against opposition of a similar age as Town dispatched Newcastle United’s under-21s with ease in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. The midfielder opened the scoring with his second goal for the club, another strike from outside the box to add to his rocket at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

Ricketts was able to hand a senior debut to 16-year-old forward Tom Bloxham, an Oswestry School student, who became one of Town’s youngest ever players. Academy skipper Nigel Aris, 17, would have made his debut had it not been for injuries.

The Shrewsbury chief says all of Town’s academy products should take inspiration and learn from High’s attitude.

Ricketts added: “His attitude – I’ve said there about the youth lads – you’ve got to have ability but most importantly you’ve got to have the right attitude.

“If they want to look at anyone, look at Scotty High. “Nineteen years old and he’s started all four games this season, played all of the games as well because his application work, not just on a matchday, but every day is phenomenal. To learn as well, after games, watching his clips back, games back, asking questions. He’s given himself the best chance of having a good career.”

Town were able to welcome back skipper Ollie Norburn from personal tragedy as a half-time substitute on Tuesday. Ricketts added: “It was easy to bring him on at half-time but it’s a completely different intensity on Saturday at Plymouth.

“The sooner we get him back the better we just have to make sure it is right for him in the long term as well as short term.”