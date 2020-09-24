Salop Social: Good to be back... at least it was

Nathan Rowden

After 196 Meadow-less days, behind every face mask in the ground was a Salop fan’s smile – we were finally back at the football.

The pilot of 1,000 fans for the Northampton visit was a roaring success. The result almost felt secondary, and the pilot went so well that when I got home later that afternoon I had thoughts of more fans being in attendance.

Just three days later, football was dealt a devastating blow and any plans for any fans in stadiums were back on hold. The brutal truth is that sadly there will be more days ahead where there are thousands of empty blue seats.

But while there are no fans the games are seemingly going to continue, at least for now. So what happens next?

Those fans who have made the financial outlay for season tickets are perfectly entitled to wonder what they are getting for their money now? The suggestion seems to be they will get a ‘free’ pass for the less than impressive iFollow streaming service.

The reality is that this is not free. An iFollow pass is going to end up costing a season ticket holder the same amount as physically going to the game, while those who haven’t bought season tickets can simply pay the still-inflated cost of £10. I’m sure conversations are happening, but clubs have a fine line to tread and can’t simply take advantage of fans’ loyalty.

Chris Hudson

It’s been a mixed bag of results to start Town’s season, but my overwhelming emotion as a supporter right now is sadness. And that’s not because of what’s been happening on the pitch, as frustrating as it was to lose 2-1 at home to Northampton on Saturday.

No, the thing that has really blackened my mood

was the announcement on Tuesday that all plans to let supporters into stadiums have been put on hold.

I was one of the lucky thousand inside the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday – and as much as I didn’t feel so lucky as I watched Hoskins roll the ball into an empty net, it was still great to be back. It felt good to experience a little normality in these strange times – to meet up with a few friends for a pre-match drink (socially distanced, of course!), to take my seat in the West Stand, to celebrate a Shaun Whalley equaliser.

Brian Caldwell and his team behind the scenes did a remarkable job and showed once again that we are one of the very best run clubs in the country. I was proud to be a Salopian on Saturday night, despite the result. So it is still sinking in that I may not get to see the side in person again for several weeks. Maybe months.

Right now, I’m feeling not so much blue and amber, but just blue.

Steve Jones

Just days into the new season, seven members of the first-team squad are already injured, with some of them yet to kick a ball competitively.

While such setbacks are disappointing for any player, it must be particularly tough for homegrown pair Dave Edwards and Ryan Sears, who find themselves in the treatment room once again at the start of a big season as they enter the last year of their contracts. And, with about a quarter of his senior players out – including some key men – it’s an early-season conundrum for manager Sam Ricketts as he attempts to rebrand his team’s style with fewer options to pick from.

But one highlight so far has been the promising form of young midfielder Scott High, who grabbed his second goal in just four games on Tuesday.

Salop have recruited plenty of youngsters on loan from higher division clubs in recent years, with mixed success. So, after a few duds, landing a player christened ‘Jimmy Milner’ by his new team-mates bodes well for his time in Shropshire.

Despite the promise of Shrewsbury’s youthful summer arrivals, more proven League One quality is surely needed if the team is to reach its ambitious goals.