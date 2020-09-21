Menu

Plymouth Argyle to undertake round of Covid-19 testing ahead of Shrewsbury Town visit

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Plymouth Argyle will undertake a round of Covid-19 testing ahead of Saturday's visit of Shrewsbury Town after a breakout at Leyton Orient, who the Pilgrims faced last week.

Shrewsbury Town will be keeping an eye on the outcome of Plymouth Argyle's Covid-19 testing ahead of Saturday's trip to Devon (AMA)

A number of Orient players have tested positive for coronavirus since last Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Plymouth.

In light of this, Argyle have decided to undertake a round of testing, despite there being no competition requirements to do so.

No Plymouth players or members of staff have shown symptoms of the virus. Any positive tests or players who begin to show symptoms will self isolate in line with government guidance.

Sam Ricketts' Town visit Home Park on Saturday.

Walsall were due to host Leyton Orient in League Two this weekend, but that fixture is no in doubt.

