Plymouth Argyle to undertake round of Covid-19 testing ahead of Shrewsbury Town visit

A number of Orient players have tested positive for coronavirus since last Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Plymouth.

In light of this, Argyle have decided to undertake a round of testing, despite there being no competition requirements to do so.

No Plymouth players or members of staff have shown symptoms of the virus. Any positive tests or players who begin to show symptoms will self isolate in line with government guidance.

Sam Ricketts' Town visit Home Park on Saturday.

Walsall were due to host Leyton Orient in League Two this weekend, but that fixture is no in doubt.