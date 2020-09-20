Shaun Whalley: I want to stay at Shrewsbury Town for as long as possible

The winger, who turned 33 last month, is nearing 200 appearances for Town having netted his 28th goal for the club in 195 appearances in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Northampton.

He could make his 200th Salop appearance in all competitions in the League One trip to Doncaster on October 10.

Whalley, playing on the left of Town's front three, put in a lively display and bagged a deserved equaliser for Sam Ricketts' men shortly into the second half against the Cobblers, before a Matija Sarkic error handed the visitors three points.

"First of all I'm proud I've been here for five years and this is my sixth season. I want to stay here at Shrewsbury for as long as I can," said Whalley, whose two-year deal expires at the end of the current campaign,

"I still feel fit. I'm sure people will agree I still run a lot, still got energy and still bring a lot to the team I feel.

"I just hope for a good season. It's only early and we still have to see. I'm not one to look too far ahead. It's just Newcastle (under-21s) on Tuesday for me."

Whalley managed just two goals in 33 appearances for the club last season and having got off the mark in game three of this campaign spoke of his desire to find the net more often.

Occupying a more natural wide role this term, Whalley hopes to be a more regular feature on the scoresheet this year.

He added: “I’ve had a good pre-season and I feel comfortable on the left. I’ve played there a lot for a number of clubs which has helped my confidence in that position. I feel I can score a few more this season than I managed last season so I am enjoying it out there.

“I’ll do my best, no matter where I play. The gaffer will always have my full support whatever formation he wants to play. We’ve worked incredibly hard on the changes in pre-season and it’s fine by me, it’s what the boys want.

“I think everyone knows I’m a winger but I can play other positions. My bread and butter is that I can play on the wing, it doesn’t mean that I have to stay out wide. Where I’m playing now, suits me down to the ground so I’m delighted."