'It was seamless!' Shrewsbury Town fans happy to be back at the Meadow - VIDEO

Following the coronavirus pandemic, fans were allowed into games for the first time this season, with 1,000 supporters in attendance for Salop's clash with the Cobblers.

With all supporters filed into a single stand and socially distanced, they watched on as Sam Ricketts' side fell to an unfortunate 2-1 defeat.

Fans praised the club's organisation, as the scheme proved a huge success according to many in the ground.

See fans share their thoughts here: