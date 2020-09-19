Menu

Fans back in grounds: Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield analyse Shrewsbury Town pilot and result - VIDEO

By Luke Hatfield | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Watch Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield share their thoughts as fans attended Shrewsbury Town's defeat to Northampton town - in a pilot scheme to allow supporters back in grounds.

Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield.

1,000 Town fans were in attendance as Salop lost 2-1 at the Montgomery Waters Meadow - with social distancing in place.

The scheme proved to be a success, with supporters donning facemasks throughout the encounter as they cheered their team on in League One.

Our pair discuss the pilot and the result, as Shrewsbury were unfortunate to fall to defeat against the Cobblers.

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

