Shrewsbury v Northampton - Match preview

Town will be roared on by 1,000 fans at Montgomery Waters Meadow after Salop were confirmed as one of seven EFL pilot clubs for the safe return of a reduced capacity, writes Lewis Cox.

Golbourne, 32, has impressed fans from a distance in Town’s opening two games of the season at Middlesbrough and Portsmouth.

And the experienced defender believes the presence of supporters in the West Stand tomorrow will have a positive impact on the hosts as both sides go in search of a first league win of the season having started with draws.

“It’s a big boost,” Golbourne said of fans’ return to the Meadow after more than six months away. “Games have been quite flat in pre-season as you’d expect and then noticeably at Middlesbrough and Portsmouth.

“They give you that extra boost, especially during the later stages in games where fatigue sets in a little bit. It is important to have that extra lift.

“When the stadium is completely empty there is no noise whatsoever so even 1,000 fans will make a difference.

“How big a difference I don’t know because I’ve never experienced this before, but I imagine it will still have a positive effect on the atmosphere and make for a positive performance.”

The lucky 1,000 inside the Meadow tomorrow will see a different Town team led by Sam Ricketts to that they last witnessed before the shutdown in March.

Advertising

New recruits Scott High, Matija Sarkic and Rekeil Pyke are set to be given the chance to impress Shrews fans for the first time while Josh Daniels and Marlon Fossey will be itching for cameos.

Ricketts has switched Shrewsbury’s formation to a 4-3-3 and drilled an attacking mentality into his troops – which was particularly evident in the 4-3 thriller at Middlesbrough a fortnight ago.

“We’ve got a few new guys in the squad and they’ll be wanting to make themselves known to the fans and show what they’re about,” Golbourne added.

“All of us, we’ve got a new style of play, a new formation, we want to show the fans a glimpse of what we’re capable of early on and play some entertaining football this year.”

Advertising

Ricketts warned that Shrewsbury must be wary of the ‘momentum’ that newly-promoted sides can bring with them at the beginning of a new campaign.

The Cobblers dispatched Championship side Cardiff in the Carabao Cup in their first fixture back before an entertaining 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon – with all four goals arriving in the first half – for starters in League One last weekend.

Keith Curle’s men were, however, given the runaround in the next round of the League Cup by Bristol City on Wednesday night. The Robins eased to an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Experienced Golbourne has been one of the star performers from Town’s opening two games and Ricketts, his former Wolves team-mate, feels the switch to left full-back from left wing-back has helped the defender.

“Switching to a back four probably suits Scotty, but he’s a great professional and player who I know very well,” Ricketts said. “He brings an awful lot to the team on and off the team.

“It’s no surprise to me how he’s started the season. He’s exemplary how he handles his body and is fit as anything.”

Ricketts has made no secret of his desire to bring in competition at left-back. “We are looking for someone to come in, but whoever does knows they’ll have to play well to get in the team,” the boss added.

“We want competition for places. We don’t want anyone who thinks or demands they play every week because you lose that little bit of edge.

“Brad Walker has stepped up and done very well. Now players who aren’t in the team are thinking ‘I need to get ahead of Brad here’ and Brad wants to stay ahead of others.”