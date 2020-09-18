Shrewsbury out to impress fans

Up to 1,000 Town season ticket holders will be present at Montgomery Waters Meadow to catch a glimpse of their side for the first time since March.

The Shrews boss spoke throughout the period of lockdown of how he wanted to reward Salop fans with an entertaining brand of football having switched to a more attack-minded 4-3-3.

And, with Town elected as one of seven EFL clubs to pilot the safe return of 1,000 fans, Ricketts wants his players to show what they can do against the newly-promoted Cobblers.

“It’s definitely better to have some fans in than none,” Ricketts said.

“It’ll be good for players to have supporters behind them and backing them.

“It’s the next game, the next opportunity to try to perform.

“We want to do it in a certain way. We want it to be good to watch and enjoyable to play in.

“It’s normality for supporters. I’m sure players will be encouraged by them being there.”

Town opened up with a tricky trip to Portsmouth last weekend but impressed on their way to a goalless draw.

Ricketts insisted the attacking approach will not change regardless of the opposition.

“We’re trying to do that (take the game to the opposition) in every game,” he added.

“We want to put a performance on, play how we want to play, and win the game. That’s the same in any game, regardless of playing Portsmouth last week, it’s the same for Northampton this week.”

The Shrews boss added that the decision for Town to pilot the return of supporters is an ‘honour’.

“To be one of seven clubs selected shows an awful lot about the club, the running of the club and what it’s thought of in that respect,” the manager said. “It’s an honour to be one of the seven to play in front of our own fans.”

Town are without midfield pair Dave Edwards and Sean Goss for the home clash, who remained sidelined through injury.

Former Cobblers defender Aaron Pierre is serving a one-match suspension, and Shrewsbury are crossing their fingers that defender Ro-Shaun Williams will be fit following a hamstring niggle.