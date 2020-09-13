Brad Walker: No reason why Shrewsbury Town can't be in promotion mix after impressing at Portsmouth

The midfielder, who starred as Town's best outfield player at Fratton Park, says Town's sights are set on vying for promotion to the Championship after impressing against Pompey.

Walker, who has now started both Shrewsbury's games in midfield, twice went closest to scoring for Sam Ricketts' side, heading against te post before dragging an effort wide across goal following a powerful run.

And the ex-Wrexham midfield is not playing down Town's targets for the campaign ahead. He said: "To be right up there and get promoted, hopefully. I can't see why not from the pre-season we've had.

"It's been tough, hard work adapting to a new system but we've all bought into it and put in some really good performances through pre-season.

"It (the new system) is brilliant. It's what we've wanted. The front three pressing and then us backing it up and we're always hard to beat anyway.

"It's a great platform to go from and if we work hard like we have done so far we'll get some really good results."

Walker added on the impressing showing at an empty Fratton Park, where the visitors had the clearer chances: "This is a big club, big fanbase and we went toe-to-toe with them. We should've won the game really.

"There was nothing in the game at all. I bet everyone will have written us off coming here and had a Portsmouth win, and it shouldn't have been a Portsmouth draw really. We should've won the game."

The 25-year-old is yet to score a league goal for Shrewsbury and rues the chances that got away from him as League One action returned.

"I should've had a hat-trick, but it's great to start the season with an away clean sheet and we were unlucky not to get one or two goals," he added.

"I did everything I could. Attacked it well and put it back across the keeper but was unlucky it hit the post.

"Hopefully I can score some goals, I'm normally the one sitting in front of the back four but from set-pieces I'll go and attack it. Hopefully I can get some goals."