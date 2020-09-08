Time running out for fans’ return at Shrewsbury Town

Town have worked immensely hard to ensure Montgomery Waters Meadow is in a position to become a trial site in welcoming socially-distanced supporters.

Shrewsbury were hopeful that all clubs were given the opportunity of piloting league fixtures on September 19 and 26 and have worked to ensure everything is in place for the safe return of spectators.

But the club are now concerned there may not be time to sell tickets for the visit of Northampton Town in League One on September 19, if they are not given the green light by league bosses soon.

Town are away at Plymouth on September 26 and not at home in league action again until October 3, against Gillingham.

League Two side Cambridge United have been elected as the EFL's first pilot club. A capacity of 1,000 fans are permitted at the Abbey Stadium for tonight's Leasing.com tie against Fulham under-21s.

And the U's fourth tier curtain-raiser against Carlisle on Saturday will be watched by up to a reduced capacity of 2,500.

There is concern that there will not be enough time to get everything in line, with tickets a prior concern, if EFL bosses are holding off to assess the success of fans returning to the League Two side's matches.

Meadow chief executive Brian Caldwell is in regular contact with the EFL and has encouraged fellow lower league clubs to contact their MPs in the interest of ramping up the issue.

Shrewsbury last week sent a joint-letter from the club and supporter liaison officers to Daniel Kawczynski MP.

Town are keen for as much time as possible to iron out ticket details if they do get the go-ahead to pilot fixtures.

The chief issue involves 'bubbles' as families from two households would be unable to sit together at matches, in accordance with government and EFL guidance, due to social distancing.