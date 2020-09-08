Advertising
Shrewsbury Town XI off to face Whitchurch
Fans will catch a glimpse of a Shrewsbury Town team in action for the first time in more than six months when they visit Whitchurch Alport tonight.
Town are taking a side to face the North West Counties League non-league club, four days before the new League One campaign gets underway.
But Sam Ricketts’ senior charges will not be risked, with David Longwell likely to oversee an under-18s side at Yockings Park (7.30pm).
A capacity of 200 was published for the friendly, with 160 of those snapped up by yesterday afternoon. Luke Goddard’s men won the Shropshire Senior Cup by beating a young Town side at the Meadow last year.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment