Shrewsbury Town XI off to face Whitchurch

Town are taking a side to face the North West Counties League non-league club, four days before the new League One campaign gets underway.

But Sam Ricketts’ senior charges will not be risked, with David Longwell likely to oversee an under-18s side at Yockings Park (7.30pm).

A capacity of 200 was published for the friendly, with 160 of those snapped up by yesterday afternoon. Luke Goddard’s men won the Shropshire Senior Cup by beating a young Town side at the Meadow last year.