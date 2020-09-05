Rekeil Pyke: Consistency key for Shrewsbury Town this season

Pyke, who turned 23 last week, marked his Town bow with the third goal in the entertaining Carabao Cup reverse at the Riverside Stadium.

The neat low finish after a lovely 19-pass move capped an eye-catching debut for the former Huddersfield frontman, who was a busy and physical presence throughout.

Pyke, given the No.9 shirt by Sam Ricketts after penning a three-year deal, feels aspects of Town's pre-season preparation shone through against Boro.

"It was a very good team performance for the majority of the game. I thought we worked hard and showed what we'd been working on in the weeks," said Pyke, who played under Ricketts at former loan club Wrexham.

"We played well against a Championship side and I'm a bit disappointed we didn't win the game.

"We just need to perform like this consistently in the league, starting next Saturday against Portsmouth and I think we'll do well.

"I hope to score some goals first and hope we achieve what we want to by the end of the season which is be high up in the league and have promotion.

"If we can play like that consistently then no doubt we'll have a chance."

Pyke sent a gilt-edged chance wide before netting his well-taken goal at Boro.

The striker spent last season on loan in League One with Rochdale. His most prolific campaign to date came under Ricketts at the Racecourse, where he scored five goals in 23 National League games, at times operating from the left.

Ricketts has said the forward is a work in progress but was impressed with his debut at the Riverside.

Pyke added: "I've settled in well, all the lads have been welcoming, it's a great bunch, great togetherness, I'm looking forward to it continuing.

"I know the manager well and Deano (Whitehead) from Huddersfield and a few of the lads which has helped me settle in."

Pyke's fellow full Shrewsbury debutant, midfielder Scott High who is on loan from Huddersfield, also had a debut to remember after his 25-yard rocket soared into the top corner to hand Salop the lead.

Pyke knows all about the qualities his former Huddersfield team-mate possesses. He continued: "He's a great young footballer, he's got a good strike on him and he's technically gifted, hopefully he'll show that throughout the season.

"I played with Scotty a lot through the academy at Huddersfield, he can find a good pass for the attacking boys and I'm looking forward to working with him."